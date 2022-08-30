TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO