K-State University announces Richard Linton as new president
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced the inauguration of Richard Linton as the 15th president of the university at McCain Auditorium. Many members of the university, community, and state were in attendance this afternoon for the event such as Governor Laura Kelley and Executive Vice President Charles Taber.
Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
20+ Kansas, Missouri officers complete use of police force training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 law enforcement officers from Kansas and Missouri graduated from the Use Force Instructor Training Program and will teach others in their communities about the appropriate circumstances for the use of police force. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says on Friday, Sept. 2,...
K-State handles South Dakota with ease in season opener
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football notched a statement win in its 2022 season opener Saturday night, taking down South Dakota 34-0. The Wildcats got on the board immediately, as wide receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff straight to the house 75 yards in for a 7-0 start. Not...
Manhattan Chamber announces 2022 Business Awards finalists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2022 Business Awards. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says on Friday, Sept. 2, it recognized the success and outstanding achievements of members in six categories - Cornerstone (Lifetime Achievement in the industry), Small Business of the Year, Women/Minority Owned Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Tourism/Hospitality awards.
Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
Ballet Midwest joins Topeka Zoo for a Wildly Creative day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Ballet Midwest spent Saturday at the Topeka Zoo presenting Wildly Creative. Wildly Creative consisted of inviting families to the zoo for a scavenger hunt, craft tables set up all around the zoo, and of course, ballet performances that took place throughout the day. This second annual event...
HHHS provides first ever low-cost vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society provided the community with resources to help save some money . In a partnership with Petco Love, a nonprofit organization for animals, Helping Hands hosted a their first-ever vaccine clinic. Communications Coordinator, Emi Greiss said, she was thrilled to see the amount of people that came out in support of the event.
Clinic open to all local student athletes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes. Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.
13′s Ralph Hipp Celebrates Retirement at Topeka Civic Theatre
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WIBW legend celebrated the end of a 30 year career, at the Topeka Civic Theatre. That’s what everyone we spoke to had to say about Ralph Hipp. Sheriff Brian Hill, KHP leader Herman Jones and State Senator, Brenda Dietrich all paid tribute to Hipp, with plaques of recognition.
KPZ Week 1: Silver Lake 28, Riley Co. 21
With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler. 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options.
JCPD to host new golf tournament to fund Shop With A Cop
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police will host a new golf tournament in October to fund its annual Shop With A Cop event. The Junction City Police Department says at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, it will host its inaugural Shop With A Cop Charity Golf Tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course, 6514 Old Milford Rd.
Kansas sales, income tax revenue exceeds projection for 25th consecutive month
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The state of Kansas collected $11 million more sales and income tax revenue in August that predicted by fiscal analysts, officials said Friday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the report indicated Kansas met or exceeded the revenue estimate for the 25th consecutive month. “We are providing...
Washburn football takes down Lincoln in 2022 season opener
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football put on a clinic in its 2022 season opener, taking down Lincoln University of Missouri with ease 45-3 on Thursday night at Yager Stadium. New starter under center Kellen Simoncic found JJ Letcher early in the first quarter to start the scoring off with...
Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Lyon Co. dependent abuse case will be spending the next three-plus years in prison. According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to 38 months in prison by Lyon Co. Judge Merlin Wheeler on Thursday. Following release, Cunningham will be required to serve 24 months of post release supervision.
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
