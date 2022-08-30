Little Rock Zoo renews accreditation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Zoo officials said Monday that it will keep its accreditation for the next five years.

The zoo was up for accreditation last year, but the association of zoos and aquariums delayed the process because of COVID.

Zoo officials noted that less than 10 percent of all zoos and aquariums in the U.S. are accredited by the AZA. Zoo Director Susan Altrui expressed her excitement after the AZA renewed the accreditation.

“The Little Rock Zoo is thrilled to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums,” Altrui said. “We are proud to be a part of this exceptional group of zoological facilities that work every day to save wildlife and provide incredible experiences for families.”

President and CEO of AZA Dan Ashe also felt the same about the renewal, saying “We applaud and admire these exceptional zoos, aquariums, and related facilities on meeting the ‘gold standard’ for a modern zoological facility.”

The Little Rock Zoo has maintained accreditation since 2001.

