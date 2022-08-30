ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Zoo renews accreditation

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEaGD_0hayVUMh00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Zoo officials said Monday that it will keep its accreditation for the next five years.

The zoo was up for accreditation last year, but the association of zoos and aquariums delayed the process because of COVID.

Zoo officials noted that less than 10 percent of all zoos and aquariums in the U.S. are accredited by the AZA. Zoo Director Susan Altrui expressed her excitement after the AZA renewed the accreditation.

“The Little Rock Zoo is thrilled to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums,” Altrui said. “We are proud to be a part of this exceptional group of zoological facilities that work every day to save wildlife and provide incredible experiences for families.”

LR Zoo returns to normal hours as temp. decreases

President and CEO of AZA Dan Ashe also felt the same about the renewal, saying “We applaud and admire these exceptional zoos, aquariums, and related facilities on meeting the ‘gold standard’ for a modern zoological facility.”

The Little Rock Zoo has maintained accreditation since 2001.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Zoos#The Zoo#Aza#Lr Zoo#The Little Rock Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy