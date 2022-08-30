If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.

