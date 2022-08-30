Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
I’m so sick of the LIV! I’ll take the legendary PGA over the blood dirty LIV hands down! Take their dirty money, make the best of it…and when they own your a$$…have fun in the sand!
Robert Montague
5d ago
I wish he wouldn't do this. I loved watching him. Not no more. Sorry Cam. Bad choice.
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston
While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments
PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
Golf Digest
Six players receive PGA Tour cards for 2022-23 after tour officially suspends Cam Smith and latest group of LIV defectors
The domino effect of the latest LIV Golf signings was felt on Friday when six tour pros hoping to somehow keep their status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season became the beneficiaries of the latest round of defections. After hitting their opening tee shots in the first round...
Golf Digest
As LIV Golf's top player, World No. 2 Cam Smith doesn't disappoint in his debut
BOLTON, Mass — The question was whether Cameron Smith would add legitimacy to LIV Golf after leaving the PGA Tour and signing on as the World No. 2 and reigning Open Championship winner. While that may take time, one thing was immediately clear in the Smith’s first round on the lucrative rival tour—the mullet-wearing Australian adds considerable entertainment.
golfmagic.com
Which LIV Golf players are playing at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth?
Rory McIlroy said that he would find it hard to stomach 18 players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series teeing it up in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The outlook has got better for the Northern Irishman as he will only have to face 17 of them now, as Martin Kaymer didn't want to play in a tournament where he clearly wasn't welcome.
thecomeback.com
PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players
If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
Full circle at Shoal Creek: An untold story of one man’s convictions changing racial inclusion at 1990 PGA Championship and golf as a whole
Pat Rielly was never afraid to stand up for the little guy. In 1953, the 6-foot-tall junior reserve forward on the Sharon (Pennsylvania) High basketball team was on his way to play in the state regional finals in Pittsburgh when the team stopped for dinner in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, a borough north of Pittsburgh in the heart of coal and iron country.
SkySports
LIV golfers barred from renewing PGA Tour memberships for 2022-23 season
A letter sent on Thursday to 22 players who had yet to resign from the PGA Tour said their LIV contracts prevent them from meeting membership requirements for the 2022-23 season that begins in two weeks. Among the players who chose not to resign from the PGA Tour upon joining...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
Wolff makes an ace and leads LIV Golf event over newcomers
BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Wolff became a footnote in LIV Golf history with the first hole-in-one, an ace that carried him to a 7-under 63 and a one-shot lead over a pair of newcomers Friday in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. One of those newcomers was British Open champion...
Rafael Nadal Suffers Bizarre Injury With His Own Racket
The 22-time Grand Slam champion ended up winning his four-set second round match despite the injury.
ESPN
North Carolina Courage
- Match ends, Gotham FC 0, North Carolina Courage 1. 90'+4' Second Half ends, Gotham FC 0, North Carolina Courage 1. 87' Substitution, North Carolina Courage. Brittany Ratcliffe replaces Tess Boade.
ESPN
Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios advance to set up showdown in US Open's fourth round
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev ended the historic run of Yibing Wu with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory in the third round on Friday at the US Open in New York. The defending champion moves on to face Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios on Sunday. Medvedev is bidding to become the first repeat champion in Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 2008.
