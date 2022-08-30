Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
Washington Examiner
Biden piled high the hypocrisy in his national ‘soul’ speech
In President Joe Biden’s scorched-earth speech last night, he was correct in some of his criticisms of former President Donald Trump and a percentage of Trump’s most fervent followers. That does not, however, excuse Biden’s gross hypocrisy, as the mote in his own eye is large. Even...
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Barr after former AG dismisses Mar-a-Lago declassification claims
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to his onetime attorney general William Barr on Friday after the latter said there was likely no legitimate reason for his former boss to have documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. In an interview with Fox News, Barr said that regardless of whether Trump...
Sarah Palin slams Republican opponent after losing special election, refuses to mention winner Mary Peltola
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race. “Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.” Ms Palin’s statement comes after she lost to Democrat Mary Peltola, who became the first Democrat to win Alaska’s at-large congressional district in almost 50 years. Alaska uses a...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Washington Examiner
'A travesty of justice': Trump erupts at Democrats at first rally after FBI raid
Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches at his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, targeting President Joe Biden, other top Democrats, and the Justice Department in a nearly two-hour speech Saturday evening. Trump held the "Save America" rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to support his candidates...
Washington Examiner
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago records were ethically indefensible
Former President Donald Trump’s defenders in the matter of the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy are defending the indefensible. Forget the legalities: For the sake of (spurious) argument, let’s stipulate that somehow Trump can concoct some looking-glass version of a legal argument that justifies his “authority” to do with the documents as he did. The point is that even if it was technically legal, it was wrong, wrong, wrong.
Washington Examiner
No one should want another civil war
The idea of a civil war is a romantic notion to only a few. Thankfully, it isn't a trend that has caught on in the mainstream. At least not yet. A recent poll of 1,500 Americans indicates growing discord around the country. The results show 66% "believe that political divisions in this country have gotten worse since the beginning of 2021." To be fair, the environment before 2021 wasn't much better. But the events of Jan. 6, 2021 , and what has transpired since then have brought a new level of tension.
Washington Examiner
The MAGAs are coming! The MAGAs are coming!
Standing outside the building that produced two of the greatest documents about liberty and freedom in the history of civilization, President Joe Biden authoritatively condemned approximately half of the country's voters who disagree with him. Constitutional liberties apparently mean nothing to the self-proclaimed "great unifier," as Biden chastised all those who dare speak out against him. It was pure demagoguery meant to distract from the disastrous first 20 months of the Biden administration. He warned of "an attempt to nullify the votes of 81 million people" by vilifying 74 million others as an imminent threat. It was one of the darkest presidential moments in our nation's history.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Washington Examiner
What is Peter Thiel doing?
Venture capitalist Peter Thiel helped get his preferred GOP Senate candidates over the hump in their primaries. So why is he holding out on them in their general election contests against Democrats?. Leaks are emerging from conversations between Thiel and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) going back to May....
Washington Examiner
McCarthy calls on Biden to apologize for 'semifascism' remark
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urged President Joe Biden to apologize for comparing the "Make America Great Again" philosophy espoused by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to "semifascism" on Thursday. The California Republican made his request for the apology during remarks he gave ahead of Biden's "soul of...
Washington Examiner
With racist invention, media fails another fake news test
We've had Jussie Smollett, Nicholas Sandmann, and numerous others. Whenever there is a public accusation of racial impropriety, bad-faith media actors leap into action. This time, it involved black volleyball players from Duke University. Some of these players claimed that several members of the BYU student cheering section were hurling racist epithets and slurs. Specifically, Duke's Rachel Richardson claimed she heard such insults when she stepped back to serve. This was good enough for CNN’s Brianna Keilar and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, as well as the Atlantic’s Jemele Hill (who practically makes a living off such episodes). Nominally unbiased (very nominally) news outlets such as NPR also ran with the accusation, once again without corroboration.
