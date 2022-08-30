MARBLE FALLS – The Brownwood Lions for a week had lived with the regret of letting a season-opening victory over Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie slip through their fingers. In Friday’s first road outing of the season, however, the Lions left no room for doubt as they devoured the Class 4A Division I No. 17 Marble Falls Mustangs by a 55-16 count – Brownwood’s largest margin of victory since a 61-14 bi-district playoff win over Fort Worth Castleberry on Nov. 15, 2019.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO