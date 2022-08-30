ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Man arrested after attacking a woman in the shower room at a metro Atlanta gym

 5 days ago
A “Peeping Tom” is in police custody after they say he walked into the shower at a gym and inappropriately touched a woman.

Police say Matthew Carlisle walked into the women’s locker room at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta last Thursday.

Carlisle then walked into the shower area in an attack police are calling targeted.

According to the arrest warrant, Carlisle also peeped through windows or doors to spy on or invade the privacy of others.

“I wouldn’t of thought that anything like that would actually take place at an LA Fitness, being that so many people are here and everybody’s going in and out.” gym goer Jacinta Monroe said.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell reached out to LA Fitness, but has not yet heard back.

“You have to stay on alert, have to watch your back. You have to make sure you’re inside by a certain time. If you’re alone, it’s the woman experience, in my opinion.” Monroe said. “It’s a safety hazard.”

Carlisle is currently being held in the Cobb County Detention Center on charges of peeping tom, sexual battery and disorderly conduct.

©2022 Cox Media Group

