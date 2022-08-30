Read full article on original website
Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date. The...
Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities: Pink Legendary Power
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is what is known about the Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities.
Pokemon UNITE How To Unlock Leon’s Outfit
Celebrating its first anniversary, the third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Legacy Showdown, an event where players can play past Pokemon Masters. Players have the chance to earn Leon’s Sword And Shield outfit for free during the anniversary event. Here’s how to unlock Leon’s outfit in Pokemon UNITE.
Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3
Pokemon UNITE is going strong in celebrating its first anniversary. The third volume of the anniversary event announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. In addition to these three pokemon are a new map and much more. Here’s everything to know about the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3.
Pokemon Go Ultra Wormhole: What Are They?
During Pokemon Go Fest there will be a brand new event going on. The Wormhole phenomenon will be happening at different Pokemon Go Gyms around the world. This will include the Ultra Beast from Pokemon. Here is what is needed to know about the Pokemon Go Ultra Wormhole and the Pokemon coming from them.
MultiVersus Stripe Release Date
MultiVersus recently released a short teaser showcasing not only a release date for already confirmed fighter Stripe but quite possibly the inclusion of Gizmo from The Goonies. In a recent video via the MultiVersus Twitter account, Gizmo has been officially confirmed as a character for MultiVersus and will be released...
Does Splatoon 3 Demo Progress Carry Over to The Full Game?
With the Splatoon 3 release right around the corner, players will get to experience Splatoon 3’s official demo before launch. The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere. Players will get to choose a team, create their own inkling or octoling and go head to head in all-out turf war. The question players are wondering though, is does this Splatoon 3 Demo progress carry over to the full game?
Pokemon Game Timeline Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now some of the most heavily anticipated games for the core series. With the last Pokemon Direct in everyone’s minds, everyone is getting ready to either mount Koraidon or Miraidon. Honestly, getting the double pack is entirely worth it here. That being said, the Pokemon games have not only has a long, rich history in the lives of fans but a long history in their own world. To most kids, it may seem that the Pokemon games take place sequentially. But in actuality, generational release order is not the series’ chronological order. This Pokemon game timeline breakdown will give an overview of the core series timeline.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai Revealed
Today is a great day, Pokemon trainers. Tons of new information on Scarlet and Violent have been released consistently within the last weeks. And this is a beautiful surprise after the competitive trailer. To those who saw the Grafaiai trailer the other day, the Pokemon version of Banksy has now been revealed. This piece will put the spotlight on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai.
Dead Island 2 Release Date
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also a Dead Island 2 release date. Dead Island 2 is set to release on February 2, 2023. Making its reappearance since its first trailer in 2014 Dead Island 2 made its reappearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase. The newest trailer showed off one of new six playable characters in the game slaughtering the undead on a stroll around Los Angeles the new setting for the game. Just like its previous installments, Dead Island 2 can be played solo or with a partner in co-op. Along with the release date, different editions of the game were also announced.
MultiVersus Bugs Bunny Build Season 1
In MultiVersus Season 1, each character has their own designated role. Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes is a mage who uses projectiles to cast debuffs and relies on long-range attacks to make a difference in a fight. He’s a character for keeping their distance. Here is the best MultiVersus Bugs Bunny build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him.
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
Dead Island 2 Different Editions
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also with different versions of the title each coming with its own perks. Here’s everything to know about the Dead Island 2 different editions. Different Editions. Dead Island 2 (Standard...
Hearthstone 3 Best Decks to Climb With: September 2022
The new expansion has brought with it some big and some small changes. As with each update, new decks rise and others fall. This can cause the overflowing ranks of players to ebb and flow. For players looking to move up the ranks faster, look no further. Here are the three Best Hearthstone Decks to climb with.
Where Is The MultiVersus Guild?
MultiVersus has been in Season 1 for about a month now. As the game continues to grow, multiple updates and character announcements have been pushed out. However certain promised features still have not been implemented in the title. One of those features is the guild function. Now that the Season 1 launch hype is dwindling players are beginning to question, where is the MultiVersus Guild?
Dota 2: The 2022 Battle Pass Has Arrived
After a long wait, Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass has finally come out. Though it had been teased for a long time, no set release date was announced. Then, on the last night of August, Valve announced the 2022 Battle Pass with a countdown timer. Now that the wait is finally over, it’s time to dig into what the Pass actually contains.
Dota 2 Update 7.32 Is Here
After a long wait, Dota 2 Update 7.32 has finally arrived. It brings a wide array of balance changes and new options to try out. There are many changes to neutral items, along with key tweaks to important items and many hero rebalances. Here’s the long and short of Dota 2 Update 7.32.
Madden 23 Login Error Potential Fixes
Within the first few weeks of Madden 23’s launch players have been experiencing log-in issues after attempting to connect to the EA online servers. After the attempt, players are presented with the prompt stating EA servers are not available at the time and to connect to the internet. Don’t be alarmed as it most likely isn’t your internet. Here are a few potential fixes to combat the Madden 23 login error.
The Hardest Weekend Yet: DPS Difference
The Seoul Dynasty has so far in the Summer Showdown has had a perfect run. There are two more matches that the Seoul Dynasty needs to win to be undefeated. This last weekend is going to be the final test for the team when they face the final boss of the Shanghai Dragons. A lot will ride on the shoulders of the DPS players of both the Seoul Dynasty and the Shanghai Dragons in this match.
