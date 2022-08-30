ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent findings suggest new omicron BA.2.75 is as susceptible to antibodies as the currently dominant variant

In a recent study, researchers from Karolinska Institutet and others have characterized the new omicron variant BA.2.75, comparing its ability to evade antibodies against current and previous variants. The study, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggests that BA.2.75 is not more resistant to antibodies than the currently dominating BA.5, which is positive news.
How historical precedents impeded recognition of airborne COVID-19 transmission

Millions of people have died of coronavirus infection since 2020 because influential institutions took too long to recognize that it is primarily airborne, and a new University of Colorado Boulder-led historical analysis sheds light on the delay. The authors trace this deadly resistance one hundred years back in history, to the rejection of sickly air called "miasma," the rise of germ theory and our own stubborn tendency to retain beliefs in spite of accumulating evidence to the contrary.
Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'

A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
Cannabis legalization decreases the stock market value of major pharmaceutical firms

Researchers from California Polytechnic State University and The University of New Mexico find that stock market investors predict cannabis legalization will reduce conventional pharmaceutical sales by billions of dollars. In their recent study, "U.S. Cannabis Laws Projected to Cost Generic and Brand Pharmaceutical Firms Billions," published in PLOS One, Ziemowit...
How pollution changes a baby's gut, and why it matters

Exposure to air pollution in the first six months of life impacts a child's inner world of gut bacteria, or microbiome, in ways that could increase risk of allergies, obesity and diabetes, and even influence brain development, suggests new University of Colorado Boulder research. The study, published this month in...
Game theory approach to the donation of surplus vaccines

In a paper just published in Communications Medicine, Population Europe expert Pieter Vanhuysse (University of Southern Denmark), Adam Lampert (The Hebrew University of Jerusalem), Raanan Sulitzeanu-Kenan (The Hebrew University) and Markus Tepe (University of Oldenburg) have developed a rich-to-poor vaccine donation game to answer the strategic question of vaccine distribution that is key to global health.
Miniature biosensor can monitor condition of serious wounds

A new biosensor capable of accurately monitoring the condition of a chronic wound has been developed by a team at Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Wounds represent a burgeoning health care issue affecting thousands of patients in all health and social care settings, leading to a...
UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The U.K. will begin its autumn COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks after authorizing booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna that have been modified to target both the original virus and the widely circulating omicron variant. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Saturday that it had...
Low testosterone may increase risk of COVID-19 hospitalization for men

Among men diagnosed with COVID-19, those with low testosterone levels are more likely to become seriously ill and end up in the hospital than men with normal levels of the hormone, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Scientists find cold spells in the tropics increase heart attack risk

Scientists have long known that temperature changes impact the incidence of heart attacks. However, most of the research done so far has been in temperate climates, where temperatures range widely. Now, a team of researchers has investigated how the narrow temperature ranges of a tropical climate impact the incidence of...
Using machine learning to identify undiagnosable cancers

The first step in choosing the appropriate treatment for a cancer patient is to identify their specific type of cancer, including determining the primary site—the organ or part of the body where the cancer begins. In rare cases, the origin of a cancer cannot be determined, even with extensive...
COVID-19: U.S. life expectancy continued to decrease in 2021, study finds

An updated analysis of American COVID-19 deaths throughout 2021 highlights a continued drop in overall life expectancy as well as persistent disparities by race and ethnicity. Lead author Theresa Andrasfay, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and coauthor Noreen Goldman at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs first examined the pandemic's effect on U.S. life expectancy in October 2020. Their initial study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in January 2021, showed that 2020 presented the largest single-year decline in life expectancy in at least 40 years and the lowest life expectancy estimated since 2003.
'Completely new' COVID strains possible this winter: EU

Entirely new COVID variants could emerge this winter but existing vaccines should protect people from serious illness and death, the EU's drug agency said on Friday. The comments came as the 27-nation European Union prepares to roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new coronavirus cases later this year.
Researchers describe how birch pollen affects immune cells

Birch pollen is not only a nuisance for allergy sufferers. It can also affect the cells of the innate immune system and make them more susceptible to viral infections. This was now shown by a team of researchers at TWINCORE in Hanover, together with cooperation partners from the University of Augsburg. They published their results in Allergy.
AI model can quantify radiographic joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis

An international competition resulted in the development of algorithms that provide feasible, quick, and accurate methods to quantify joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 29 in JAMA Network Open. Dongmei Sun, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues designed...
Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients

A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life. However the scientists emphasized the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders...
Challenging the standard paradigm of schizophrenia research

Analyzing EEG measurements of almost two hundred schizophrenia patients and healthy controls, researchers at EPFL now challenge the standard paradigm underlying research in the field. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that impairs a person's ability to think, feel, and behave, often making them seem that they have "lost touch with...
Circadian rhythm disruption found to be common among mental health disorders

Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but one factor bridging these and most other mental disorders is circadian rhythm disruption, according to a team of neuroscience, pharmaceutical sciences and computer science researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In an article published recently in...
