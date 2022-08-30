ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'

A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How historical precedents impeded recognition of airborne COVID-19 transmission

Millions of people have died of coronavirus infection since 2020 because influential institutions took too long to recognize that it is primarily airborne, and a new University of Colorado Boulder-led historical analysis sheds light on the delay. The authors trace this deadly resistance one hundred years back in history, to the rejection of sickly air called "miasma," the rise of germ theory and our own stubborn tendency to retain beliefs in spite of accumulating evidence to the contrary.
BOULDER, CO
MedicalXpress

Low testosterone may increase risk of COVID-19 hospitalization for men

Among men diagnosed with COVID-19, those with low testosterone levels are more likely to become seriously ill and end up in the hospital than men with normal levels of the hormone, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Depression#Suicide#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#Racism#Linus Covid#General Health#Hispanic#Asian Pacific Islander#Black Hispanic Latino
MedicalXpress

Game theory approach to the donation of surplus vaccines

In a paper just published in Communications Medicine, Population Europe expert Pieter Vanhuysse (University of Southern Denmark), Adam Lampert (The Hebrew University of Jerusalem), Raanan Sulitzeanu-Kenan (The Hebrew University) and Markus Tepe (University of Oldenburg) have developed a rich-to-poor vaccine donation game to answer the strategic question of vaccine distribution that is key to global health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: U.S. life expectancy continued to decrease in 2021, study finds

An updated analysis of American COVID-19 deaths throughout 2021 highlights a continued drop in overall life expectancy as well as persistent disparities by race and ethnicity. Lead author Theresa Andrasfay, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and coauthor Noreen Goldman at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs first examined the pandemic's effect on U.S. life expectancy in October 2020. Their initial study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in January 2021, showed that 2020 presented the largest single-year decline in life expectancy in at least 40 years and the lowest life expectancy estimated since 2003.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Recent findings suggest new omicron BA.2.75 is as susceptible to antibodies as the currently dominant variant

In a recent study, researchers from Karolinska Institutet and others have characterized the new omicron variant BA.2.75, comparing its ability to evade antibodies against current and previous variants. The study, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggests that BA.2.75 is not more resistant to antibodies than the currently dominating BA.5, which is positive news.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Circadian rhythm disruption found to be common among mental health disorders

Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but one factor bridging these and most other mental disorders is circadian rhythm disruption, according to a team of neuroscience, pharmaceutical sciences and computer science researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In an article published recently in...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study raises red flags about corporatization of health care, investigator says

New research reveals private equity firms that acquire physician-owned medical practices appear to be imposing measures to squeeze out more profits. After they were acquired by private equity firms, the clinics saw more patients and billed more for visits among a large, commercially insured population, according to a study published today in JAMA Health Forum by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University and other institutions.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Using machine learning to identify undiagnosable cancers

The first step in choosing the appropriate treatment for a cancer patient is to identify their specific type of cancer, including determining the primary site—the organ or part of the body where the cancer begins. In rare cases, the origin of a cancer cannot be determined, even with extensive...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New treatment could result in more donor lungs

A large number of donated lungs cannot be used for transplantation. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden and Skåne University Hospital have conducted an animal study, bringing hope that more donor lungs could be used in the future. The researchers have launched a pilot study to investigate whether the treatment will have the same positive effects on human beings.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients

A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life. However the scientists emphasized the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Challenging the standard paradigm of schizophrenia research

Analyzing EEG measurements of almost two hundred schizophrenia patients and healthy controls, researchers at EPFL now challenge the standard paradigm underlying research in the field. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that impairs a person's ability to think, feel, and behave, often making them seem that they have "lost touch with...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researcher unlocks mystery of 'chemo-brain,' identifies possible treatment

Though chemotherapy can be lifesaving, the cancer treatment often leaves patients suffering from debilitating side effects, including cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function and attention. Dubbed "chemo brain," these lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients' quality of life long after they have completed their cancer treatments. Currently, there...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy