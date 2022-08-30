Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Celebrities showed their support for tennis star Serena Williams at the U.S. Open tennis championships.

Bella Hadid (R) and Offset attend the U.S. Open tennis championships on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Actresses Rebel Wilson and Queen Latifah , model Bella Hadid and rapper Offset, fellow tennis pro Naomi Osaka , and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn were among the stars who attended the event Monday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Williams won her first match against Montenegrin tennis pro Danka Kovinic in what is expected to be her final U.S. Open.

Wilson celebrated Williams' win in a post on Instagram.

"The @usopen is such a spectacular way to end the Summer. Was so great to see Serena play tonight! What a legend!" the actress wrote.

Osaka paid tribute to Williams in an interview with ESPN ahead of the match, calling Williams "the biggest force in the sport."

"I think that her legacy is really wide to the point where you can't even describe it in words," Osaka said. "Like, she changed the sport so much. She's introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport. I think I'm a product of what she's done."

Williams announced Aug. 9 that she plans to "move on" from tennis after this year's U.S. Open.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com