Kansas City, MO

After being cut, wide receiver Josh Gordon posts farewell message to Chiefs Kingdom

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Despite the Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason, there was stiff competition at the wide receiver position at Kansas City’s training camp.

Josh Gordon learned Tuesday that he’d been released by the Chiefs . The move came hours before the NFL deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players.

After being reinstated by the NFL last season following a lengthy suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, Gordon signed with the Chiefs in October. There was hope among fans that he could be an impact player for the Chiefs, but he had just five receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

Despite a short stay in Kansas City, Gordon enjoyed his time with the team and interactions with fans. He shared a message for both on Twitter after learning he’d been cut.

“Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year,” Gordon wrote. “Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories.”

A number of fans responded to Gordon, including Emmy-award winning actor Eric Stonestreet, the “Big Slick” co-host.

Stonestreet encouraged Gordon to keep playing .

Here is what other Chiefs fans wrote in response to Gordon’s message.

Gordon said he hopes to latch on with another team.

