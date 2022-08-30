22 restaurants around Bradenton, Longboat Key, Sarasota get poor health inspections

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems including lack of employee handwashing and raw meat stored over food.

Several Bradenton area restaurants had moldy ceilings and equipment.

Here is what inspectors found:

Blue Dolphin Cafe, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #101, Longboat Key

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator placed a service call for the machine, and it was repaired during the inspection.

An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then failed to change gloves or wash hands before handling spinach. An inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

Egg salad was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken. The food was relocated to a freezer for rapid cooling.

A can of orange marmalade was dented at the seam. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator discarded the product.

Water was draining onto the floor from a three-compartment sink.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

Two cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance inside an ice machine in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator cleaned the machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Saucy Crawfish, 3142 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken.

A can opener was soiled with a black, mold-like substance. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink was in use for non-handwashing tasks.

Crab, lobster, scallops, pasta and milk that were being stored for future use were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Hood filters were soiled with grease.

Food was stored on the floor in a freezer and in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was eating while preparing food. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

China Taste, 8421 Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat cabbage, raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat noodles and raw chicken was stored above raw shell eggs in cold-holding units. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Non-food grade paper was used to line a food container. Corrective action was taken.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

A handwash sink was used for purposes other than handwashing. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple food items in a walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Hood filters were soiled with food debris and grease.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Taco Bell, 5298 33rd St. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed an employee wipe hands with a paper towel instead of washing them during a glove change. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

The business was operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.





A follow-up inspection was required.

Sonic Drive-In, 3704 84th Ave. Circle E., Sarasota

Shredded cheese, cut tomatoes and cut lettuce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.





There was standing water in the bottom of a reach-in cooler.

An in-use ice scoop was stored on top of a soiled surface in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit three days later.

Tahini Beach Cafe, 103 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach

Raw lamb was stored over lentil soup in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Feta cheese, butter and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A manager or person in charge lacked food manager certification.

Proof of required employee food safety training was not available for some employees.

The restaurant offered raw/undercooked animal food without a written consumer advisory. Corrective action was taken.

Tongs were stored on an equipment door handle between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1007 First St. W., Bradenton

Grilled chicken, sliced turkey, plant-based meat, black beans, Swiss cheese, pepper jack cheese, shredded cheddar and shredded mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the items due to temperature abuse. The items were discarded.

No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

A cutting board had cut marks and stains and was no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 636 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

An employee failed to wash hands during a glove change after working with soiled dishes. An inspector advised the employee and a person in charge on proper handwashing practices. Corrective action was taken.

An employee touched their mask and face and then failed to wash hands before putting on gloves. An inspector advised the employee and a person in charge on proper handwashing practices. Corrective action was taken.

Blueberries were stored uncovered in a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Hood vents were soiled with grease.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Stone Bowl Pan-Asian Kitchen and Sushi, 516 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Bean sprouts, noodles and egg wash were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken. The items were relocated to a walk-in cooler.

There was excessive ice buildup all over non-commercially packaged season pork. A stop sale was issued due to food not being in sound condition. A restaurant operator discarded the items.

A can of cut pineapple was dented at the seam. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator discarded it.

A can opener blade was soiled.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

An employee beverage was stored in a reach-in cooler with food to be served to customers. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit two days later.

Burger King, 3235 University Parkway, Sarasota

The ceiling had signs of water damage throughout the restaurant.

Multiple ceiling tiles were soiled, stained and bulging in the dining area.

The ceiling was in disrepair in a women’s restroom.

Ceiling tiles above a sandwich make line were water damaged, and liquid was leaking onto the ground.

Liquid was accumulated in multiple light shields in the restaurant.

Ceiling tile vents throughout the kitchen were soiled with mold-like substance.

The floor was soiled underneath equipment in a food prep area.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Whitney’s, 6990 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key

An employee handled raw steak and then failed to wash hands before handling cheese. An inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing practices.

Ranch dressing was date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued due to the age of the product, and it was discarded.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date that the food was served.

A slicer blade was soiled.

Required employee food safety training was provided by an unapproved provider.

Cutting boards throughout the kitchen had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Solorzanos Pizzeria Longboat Key, 5610 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #4, Longboat Key

Two cans of black olives were dented at the seams. Corrective action was taken. The cans were removed from service.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

An A/C cover was blocking access to an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

There was standing water in the bottom of a reach-in cooler.

Multiple cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 4925 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Ground beef was stored over sliced cheese in a food-making table. Corrective action was taken.

Raw steak and chicken were stored over french fries in a freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Raw steak was stored over broccoli in a reach-in cooler.

There was standing water in the bottom of a reach-in cooler.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance inside an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

The Parrot Patio Bar & Grill, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton

Raw sausage was stored over cooked chicken pot pie. Corrective action was taken.

After working with dirty dishes, an employee failed to change gloves and wash hands before working with clean dishes. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure.

Butter was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.





There were no written procedures available for non-continuous cooking of raw animal foods (chicken). An inspector emailed the required form to a person in charge.

Cooked pork ribs that were being stored for future use were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Hood vents were soiled with grease.

In-use utensils were stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Checkers, 5220 15th St. E., Bradenton

Beef chili that was being kept for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 70 degrees within 2 hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the food was discarded.

A ceiling vent was soiled with mold-like substance.

The interior of an ice machine was soiled with mold-like substance.

Walk-in freezer gaskets were soiled with mold-like substance.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

The restaurant met inspection standards.





Danny’s Pizzeria, 7220 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Spicy chicken, fried chicken, meatballs, sausage, cut ham, mozzarella, cream cheese and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. The items had been in the cooler for more than 4.5 hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the items were discarded.

Raw chicken and beef were stored over ravioli in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Tiramisu cream and coffee stored in a walk-in-cooler were date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued due to the age of the items, and a restaurant operator discarded them.

There was no proof of required food safety training for seven out of eight employees working at the establishment.

There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous food being held outside of temperature control (pizza).

A hood on the cook line was soiled.

There was soiling around soda machine nozzles.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine/bin at the wait station.

Five in-use tongs were stored on equipment handles on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar, 12332 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Cut tomatoes, sliced cheese, shrimp, butter and garlic butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The items had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the items were discarded.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date that the food was served.

Soda holsters in a bar area were soiled.

A bucket was stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

The exteriors of an ice machine and a soda machine were soiled.

Boxed french fries and crates of bagged hamburger buns were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Paradise Bagels, Cafe & Catering, 3210 E Bay Dr., Holmes Beach

Raw shell eggs were stored over shredded cheese and sliced ham in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Spinach cream cheese was date-marked as more than a week old. Corrective action was taken.

Cream cheese was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A restaurant operator said that the cream cheese using time as a public health control and discarded after four hours, but written procedures were not in place.

Cleaning fluid spray bottles were stored next to clean utensils. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed an employee use hand sanitizer instead of washing hands as required.

A tray was stored on a handwashing sink. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous food items.

Records for required employee training appeared to be falsified, according to an inspector. The inspector observed the name of one employee written with marker over another name.

An in-use utensil was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Basil’s Flame Broiled Chicken & Ribs, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Two partial cones of gyro meat had been cooled before they were fully cooked. A stop sale was issued due to food not being in sound condition. A restaurant operator discarded the meat.

Gravy was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Bella Mia Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. #401, Bradenton

Breaded raw chicken and raw veal were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator set up a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

Raw animal foods (chicken and shrimp) were not properly separated from one another in a holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

An ice chute was soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

Previously prepared lasagna was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

A food employee was not wearing a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Judy’s Restaurant, 9516 Cortez Road W. #6, Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator set up at three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

An employee cracked raw eggs and then failed to wash hands before touching a clean plate. An inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing.

Sausage and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in reach-in coolers. The sausage had been held for less than two hours and was relocated for rapid cooling. The milk had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the milk was discarded.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Proof of required food safety training was not provided for some employees.

Chicken salad that was being kept for future use was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

A hood was soiled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Wendy’s, 5411 14th St. W., Bradenton

Cooked ground beef that was being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. A stop sale was issued. An inspector advised on proper cooling procedures. Corrective action was taken. A person in charge discarded the beef.

Beef chili that was being reheated had not reached a temperature of 165 degrees for at least 15 seconds within two hours. A stop sale was issued for the food. An inspector advised on proper heating procedures. Corrective action was taken. A person in charge discarded the chili.

There was standing water on the floor outside of a walk-in cooler and by a three-compartment sink.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.