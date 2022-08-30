If you are making Friday evening dinner plans, you may want to consider heading to Huntingburg’s Market Street Park for some great food at the Latino Culture Fest. The fest opens at 4 p.m. on Friday and continues through Saturday with food booths representing the many Latino cultures found in Dubois County filling the park near Fourth Street. Tacos, papusas, panes con pollo, Cubanos, tortas, tamales, flautas, crazy corn and so much more will be available for eats.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO