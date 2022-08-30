ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranbury Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

School board invites community to join new Cranbury School subscriber list

The Cranbury School is inviting residents from throughout the community to subscribe to a new district communications tool designed to increase community engagement through updates about district events and operations. “We are excited to launch a new way to connect with every part of this wonderful community,” said Lindsay McDowell,...
CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Examiner

Examiner Datebook, Aug. 31

• The Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will hold their annual meeting and a special presentation, Tom Robbins, “A Mystery in the Woods” – Ye Olde Robbins Burial Ground, at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Meeting House, 70 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The annual meeting of the Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will follow the annual meeting of the Friends. Details: www.oymh.org.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, Aug. 31

The Manalapan Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear an application at its Sept. 1 meeting from Scalps Micropigmentation, LLC, as the applicant, and RST Corp., as the applicant/owner, for variance relief to operate a medical tattoo facility in a building at 348 Route 9 North, Manalapan. According to...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
Cranbury Township, NJ
Government
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 31

• The Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad St., Shrewsbury, will host a September solo exhibit featuring works by Paul Hansen from Sept. 3-28, with an opening reception on Sept. 11 from 3-5 p.m. Viewing hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: 732-741-1441.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough’s BoroSAFE to sponsor awareness campaign in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September

In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, BoroSAFE is sponsoring an awareness campaign throughout the Hillsborough community. Hillsborough was declared a stigma-free community in October 2020. This year’s theme is #BeThe1To, created by the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to spread the word about actions everyone can all take to prevent suicide, according to Hillsborough Township officials.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Smith
Hillsborough Beacon

DiLollo ‘excited’ to be new Hillsborough High School principal

HILLSBOROUGH – Hillsborough High School’s new principal is looking forward to welcoming students back into the classroom when the 2022-23 school year begins on Sept. 6. Jeffrey DiLollo began his new role as principal on Aug. 16 and has been integrating himself into the school district and the Hillsborough community ever since, participating in freshman orientation and attending various functions around the school.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Volunteers#Art Sales#Gourgaud Gallery#The Cranbury Museum
centraljersey.com

South Brunswick police blotter

Police responded to a burglary at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 1 at a residence on Greyhound Court. The resident was home and heard the front doorbell ring but ignored it. Minutes later the resident observed the suspects – three males – allegedly force entry to the rear sliding door and make entry. The suspects saw the resident and fled.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
The Atlantic Hub

Ruling allows delivery of package goods, cocktails to customers’ doorsteps

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) issued a special ruling that allows third party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages – including cocktails “to go” – from restaurants, bars and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.
DRINKS
centraljersey.com

State budget deserved support from Assembly members

I am perplexed about a letter from my Legislative District 11 state Assembly members Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner. A review of the state ethics regulations prohibits using state time, stationary and telephones to be used for political activities. Were tax dollars used to send a partisan polemic?. They described...
POLITICS
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy