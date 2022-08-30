Read full article on original website
Veterans Music Fest will be held at Marlboro municipal complex Sept. 10
MARLBORO — The New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Music Fest from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Marlboro municipal complex, 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro. The festival welcomes residents of all towns to attend and to enjoy an afternoon and evening of...
School board invites community to join new Cranbury School subscriber list
The Cranbury School is inviting residents from throughout the community to subscribe to a new district communications tool designed to increase community engagement through updates about district events and operations. “We are excited to launch a new way to connect with every part of this wonderful community,” said Lindsay McDowell,...
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 31
• The Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will hold their annual meeting and a special presentation, Tom Robbins, “A Mystery in the Woods” – Ye Olde Robbins Burial Ground, at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Meeting House, 70 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The annual meeting of the Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will follow the annual meeting of the Friends. Details: www.oymh.org.
News Transcript News Briefs, Aug. 31
The Manalapan Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear an application at its Sept. 1 meeting from Scalps Micropigmentation, LLC, as the applicant, and RST Corp., as the applicant/owner, for variance relief to operate a medical tattoo facility in a building at 348 Route 9 North, Manalapan. According to...
Trio of stakes races, BBQ and N.J. craft beer festival on tap Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – Three $100,000 stakes races and the popular BBQ and New Jersey Craft Beer festival will highlight the four-day Labor Day weekend of racing at Monmouth Park starting on Friday, Sept. 2. The stakes schedule for the holiday weekend gets underway Saturday with the $100,000 Violet Stakes for...
News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 31
• The Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad St., Shrewsbury, will host a September solo exhibit featuring works by Paul Hansen from Sept. 3-28, with an opening reception on Sept. 11 from 3-5 p.m. Viewing hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: 732-741-1441.
Hillsborough’s BoroSAFE to sponsor awareness campaign in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September
In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, BoroSAFE is sponsoring an awareness campaign throughout the Hillsborough community. Hillsborough was declared a stigma-free community in October 2020. This year’s theme is #BeThe1To, created by the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to spread the word about actions everyone can all take to prevent suicide, according to Hillsborough Township officials.
Great Britain man allegedly defrauds four homeowners of more than $70,000 in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick Police Department is urging residents to be aware of home improvement scammers after they charged a Great Britain man for allegedly defrauding four homeowners of more than $70,000. The man, 20, was charged with four counts of third-degree theft by deception on Aug....
Burlington County Prosecutor: ‘Person of interest’ in Florence homicide found dead of apparent suicide in Pennsylvania
A man – who was in a relationship and allegedly believed to be the last person to be with the Florence woman who was found dead in her home – was found dead in Pennsylvania, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar.
Old Bridge officials celebrate Phase 1 Cottrell Farm restoration with ‘sneak peek’ for public
OLD BRIDGE – Close to 200 years ago, the Cottrell Farm site was a thriving apple orchard. Township officials are in the process of restoring the site to that thriving state. However, instead of an apple orchard, passive recreation is planned for the site. “It will be a place...
Indo-American Cultural Foundation celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Shree Swaminarayan Temple – Vadtal Dham was filled with fun and excitement as the Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey came together to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. The patriotic celebration was held on Aug. 20 and was free and open to the public....
DiLollo ‘excited’ to be new Hillsborough High School principal
HILLSBOROUGH – Hillsborough High School’s new principal is looking forward to welcoming students back into the classroom when the 2022-23 school year begins on Sept. 6. Jeffrey DiLollo began his new role as principal on Aug. 16 and has been integrating himself into the school district and the Hillsborough community ever since, participating in freshman orientation and attending various functions around the school.
South Brunswick School District gears up for start of 2022-23 school year
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, the South Brunswick School District plans to form a District and Community Budget Committee, hopes to be awarded full-day, free preschool and is down custodial positions. The three topics were part of Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder’s update at a South Brunswick Board of...
Campers enjoy farm visits during first Grown in Monmouth camp
From the smiles on the campers’ faces, it was clear the Monmouth County Park System’s first offerings of its Grown in Monmouth summer camp was a success. Held from Aug. 8-12, each day took campers to a different site and brought new adventures. “The Monmouth County Board of...
South Brunswick police blotter
Police responded to a burglary at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 1 at a residence on Greyhound Court. The resident was home and heard the front doorbell ring but ignored it. Minutes later the resident observed the suspects – three males – allegedly force entry to the rear sliding door and make entry. The suspects saw the resident and fled.
South Brunswick will hold public hearing on the 2022 municipal budget in September
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A public hearing will be held on the proposed South Brunswick 2022 municipal budget in September. The Township Council introduced the $62.8 million spending plan that will fund municipal operations at a Township Council meeting on July 26. A public hearing has been scheduled for Sept....
Ruling allows delivery of package goods, cocktails to customers’ doorsteps
New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) issued a special ruling that allows third party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages – including cocktails “to go” – from restaurants, bars and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.
State budget deserved support from Assembly members
I am perplexed about a letter from my Legislative District 11 state Assembly members Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner. A review of the state ethics regulations prohibits using state time, stationary and telephones to be used for political activities. Were tax dollars used to send a partisan polemic?. They described...
Police still seeking suspects in theft of Millstone school equipment
MILLSTONE – The New Jersey State Police is continuing to search for suspects in connection with the theft of equipment from a Millstone Township K-8 School District building. The theft took place on Aug. 1 at a school district garage/storage building on Schoolhouse Road, which is where the Millstone...
East Brunswick man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle collides with SUV in Hillsborough
A 23-year-old East Brunswick man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle was involved in a motor vehicle collision with a sport utility vehicle on Amwell Road near the intersection of Route 206, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department. Police responded to the area at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Sept....
