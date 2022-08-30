HILLSBOROUGH – Hillsborough High School’s new principal is looking forward to welcoming students back into the classroom when the 2022-23 school year begins on Sept. 6. Jeffrey DiLollo began his new role as principal on Aug. 16 and has been integrating himself into the school district and the Hillsborough community ever since, participating in freshman orientation and attending various functions around the school.

