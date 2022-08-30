Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
Governor's Mansion, Big Four Bridge light up gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $15,000 children are diagnosed with childhood cancer in the United States each year. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined survivors and parents who lost children to officially declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Beshear signed the proclamation at the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana.
Mall donating coins to Derby City Dragons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever thrown a penny into a fountain and made a wish?. One local business has decided to turn that magic money into something more. Mall St. Matthews is cleaning out their fountain and donating all of the money in it to the Derby City Dragons, Louisville's first dragon boat racing team filled with breast cancer survivors.
2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community members share what they want to see happen to historic southern Indiana site
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — A major historic site with significance for the entire community is now in the talks of redevelopment. Indiana State Park officials want to know what should happen with the homesite of George Rogers Clark, where a replica cabin burned to the ground. Many say this was...
Judges visit pre-law programs at 3 JCPS high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven judges visited three Jefferson County Public Schools Tuesday to talk to the students, to share their experiences and to answer questions. They visited the pre-law programs at Waggener, Seneca and Central high schools, and shared their stories on how they got to where they are now.
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
'To those fighting an addiction, please know there is hope and there is help': Kentucky observes Overdose Awareness Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 every year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'This fight is not a quick fight': Louisville activist, national group call for justice for Emmett Till
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the steps of the Kentucky Capitol, people heard a renewed effort to hold a Kentucky woman accountable for her part in a decades-old lynching case in Mississippi. In August, new details came to light detailing how a grand jury refused to indict the woman whose...
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona. Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and...
‘This settlement offers a chance to act and to heal’: Louisville to receive opioid settlement funds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While observing International Overdose Awareness Day, the Louisville mayor announced the city will get $31.8 million in opioid settlement funds, and it will be paid out over 18 years. According to a press release, this money will go towards the city’s efforts to help those with...
Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP convicted of theft of government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. In 2016, according to evidence at trial, Crawford conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'He always said keep it sunny side up': Family remembers pilot after French Lick crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robert Flick of French Lick spent a lot of his life in the sky. "Yeah, he loved flying," his son, John Flick, said. His wife, Evanglina Flick said, "I think he loves flying [more] than his wife." While Robert and Evanglina were married for about 46...
ISP: Mother, newborn 'doing great' after state trooper helps with unconventional birth
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One Indiana State trooper's quick, fearless actions while a baby was being born in her arms saved the life of the mother and her newborn in southern Indiana. Trooper Mackenzi Alexander responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 of a woman in...
Elderly woman gets the surprise of her life at downtown Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 96-year-old woman took a trip down memory lane when her senior living center surprised her by taking her to a place in Louisville that is dear to her heart. Dot Zipperle spent the day last Friday at the Brown Hotel, a historic establishment lined wall...
Kentucky State Fair attendees have sense of security after safety measures put in place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair hosted one of its largest turnouts, Saturday, which also marked one week since an incident sent crowds into chaos. “It was kind of startling,” fairgoer Karen Weathers said. “But, then when we found out it was just noise-makers, I felt a little more secure.”
'Excited to move forward': Louisville wedding photographer praises federal judge's ruling over Fairness Ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has sided with a Louisville photographer who challenged the city’s Fairness Ordinance, a major decision in a controversial three-year legal process. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of Chelsey Nelson, a wedding photographer and blogger. She believed Louisville Metro’s Ordinance...
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Learn how to meditate with the help of a Louisville nonprofit in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every now and then, it's important to pause for a moment and take a deep breath, especially on days filled with busy tasks and daily demands. According to a Mayo Clinic study, meditation can help build skills to manage stress, focus on the present and reduce negative emotions.
Zoneton Fire planning expansion, adding second staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Protection District has announced plans for an expansion, including bringing a second full time staff to Station Two in Brooks. Station One, on North Preston Highway, has been staffed full time since 2002. Station Two is staffed by volunteers, something Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said is no longer feasible with growth in the area and increasing demand.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1