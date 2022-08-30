ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
WHAS11

Mall donating coins to Derby City Dragons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever thrown a penny into a fountain and made a wish?. One local business has decided to turn that magic money into something more. Mall St. Matthews is cleaning out their fountain and donating all of the money in it to the Derby City Dragons, Louisville's first dragon boat racing team filled with breast cancer survivors.
WHAS11

2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
WHAS11

Judges visit pre-law programs at 3 JCPS high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven judges visited three Jefferson County Public Schools Tuesday to talk to the students, to share their experiences and to answer questions. They visited the pre-law programs at Waggener, Seneca and Central high schools, and shared their stories on how they got to where they are now.
WHAS11

UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
WHAS11

Zoneton Fire planning expansion, adding second staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Protection District has announced plans for an expansion, including bringing a second full time staff to Station Two in Brooks. Station One, on North Preston Highway, has been staffed full time since 2002. Station Two is staffed by volunteers, something Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said is no longer feasible with growth in the area and increasing demand.
WHAS11

WHAS11

