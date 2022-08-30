Read full article on original website
At least 10 arrested after fights, shots at Ohio fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County sheriff's office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.
Beatrice Kelly
TERRA ALTA — Beatrice Faye Kelly, 91, of Terra Alta, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, with family at her side. The daughter of the late Andrew Howard and Lillian Bucklew Lipscomb, she was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Preston County.
Keyser's Gabe Ryan gets the North Star runner in his grasp.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s Military Appreciation Game on Saturday against North Star…
Brawl Notebook: Not all bad returns for WVU
Winning the game, of course, is the ultimate goal, and on that front West Virginia didn't have a successful trip to Pittsburgh for its 2022 football opener, as it fell 38-31 to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. A number of reasons for that outcome have been hashed and parsed, but there were also some good parts and phases of play that the Mountaineers can build upon as it turns its attention to Kansas and Saturday's home opener.
