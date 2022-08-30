CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County sheriff's office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.

