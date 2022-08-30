O’Fallon girls tennis team opens season with solid showing at Missouri tournament

The O’Fallon High School girls tennis team kicked off the 2022 campaign with a quality showing at the Great 8 Tennis Tournament on Friday, Aug. 26, in Columbia, Missouri.

The Panthers ultimately finished 1-2.

“It was great competition and some of the top teams in Missouri,” OTHS coach Erin Thoman said.

The Panthers recorded a 7-2 win against Barstow and Thoman was pleased with the team’s overall tournament performance.

“We brought nine girls and all the girls got some wins on Friday so that was good. The tourney was great experience and good for them to see,” she said.

In other tournament action, O’Fallon lost 9-0 to Pembroke Hill and 7-2 to Liberty.

Throughout the day Friday, Aug. 26, Isabel Wells, Analiese Reidelberger, and Morgyn Chambers all picked up three wins, Thoman said.

Overall, O’Fallon finished in sixth place , one place higher than in 2021.