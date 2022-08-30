ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

O’Fallon girls tennis team opens season with solid showing at Missouri tournament

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 5 days ago

The O’Fallon High School girls tennis team kicked off the 2022 campaign with a quality showing at the Great 8 Tennis Tournament on Friday, Aug. 26, in Columbia, Missouri.

The Panthers ultimately finished 1-2.

“It was great competition and some of the top teams in Missouri,” OTHS coach Erin Thoman said.

The Panthers recorded a 7-2 win against Barstow and Thoman was pleased with the team’s overall tournament performance.

“We brought nine girls and all the girls got some wins on Friday so that was good. The tourney was great experience and good for them to see,” she said.

In other tournament action, O’Fallon lost 9-0 to Pembroke Hill and 7-2 to Liberty.

Throughout the day Friday, Aug. 26, Isabel Wells, Analiese Reidelberger, and Morgyn Chambers all picked up three wins, Thoman said.

Overall, O’Fallon finished in sixth place , one place higher than in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyILG_0hayNVOO00
The O’Fallon High School girls tennis team kicked off the 2022 campaign at the Great 8 Tennis Tournament on Friday, Aug. 26, in Columbia, Missouri, where they went 1-2. Provided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'fallon, IL
Sports
City
Columbia, MO
City
Barstow, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Columbia, IL
State
Missouri State
City
O'fallon, IL
City
O'fallon, MO
City
Liberty, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
Liberty, IL
Local
Missouri Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The O Fallon High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
160
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy