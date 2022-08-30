BOSTON - The first day of September marks the first day of meteorological fall! For many, this is the best time of year in southern New England. While peak foliage is still a ways away, the leaves may look a bit different at this point in the season and you can blame that on the drought.The latest Massachusetts drought monitor released Thursday shows some signs of improvement. To be fully transparent, it seems negligible. But we'll take what we can get! In comparison to last week's drought percentages, 1.1% of the state has been spared of the extreme drought category. Still, roughly 38% of the Massachusetts falls under that intensity and the entire state remains at or above "moderate drought" status.2021 was water logged due to tropical activity. The Atlantic has churned up many cyclones as of September 1, but this month is the statistical peak of tropical development. In fact, Tropical Depression Five will continue to strengthen in the coming days to become the next named storm. Another system moving towards the Leeward Islands may follow a similar pattern. While these don't strike us as a threat to New England, it's the beginning of the the busiest part of the season.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO