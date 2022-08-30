Read full article on original website
Related
38-percent of Massachusetts now in "extreme drought"
BOSTON - The first day of September marks the first day of meteorological fall! For many, this is the best time of year in southern New England. While peak foliage is still a ways away, the leaves may look a bit different at this point in the season and you can blame that on the drought.The latest Massachusetts drought monitor released Thursday shows some signs of improvement. To be fully transparent, it seems negligible. But we'll take what we can get! In comparison to last week's drought percentages, 1.1% of the state has been spared of the extreme drought category. Still, roughly 38% of the Massachusetts falls under that intensity and the entire state remains at or above "moderate drought" status.2021 was water logged due to tropical activity. The Atlantic has churned up many cyclones as of September 1, but this month is the statistical peak of tropical development. In fact, Tropical Depression Five will continue to strengthen in the coming days to become the next named storm. Another system moving towards the Leeward Islands may follow a similar pattern. While these don't strike us as a threat to New England, it's the beginning of the the busiest part of the season.
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
Forecast: Prepare for a rainy Labor Day
The early part of the week will be cool and rainy, with temps back in the 80s by Thursday. Massachusetts is in for a cool and rainy Labor Day holiday, with more showers possible Tuesday. But first, a hot and humid Sunday will bring a high near 86 in Boston...
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Massachusetts
A fluffy and beloved treat has been selected as the best sandwich in Massachusetts in a new report from Reader's Digest. The news outlet released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The fluffernutter, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WCVB
Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
Off the Menu: Tips are on the rise nationwide
Chalk up another potential casualty to the turmoil of the past several years. The 15% restaurant tip may very well be on its way to history’s scrap heap. Boston-based Toast, which provides point-of-sale and on-line ordering software solutions to the restaurant industry, recently dipped into its data pool to identify current tipping practices in restaurant settings. Toast based its analysis on sales information gathered at more than 68,000 locations it services nationwide.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities
The late founder of Yankee Candle definitely knew what to do with the fortune he made from selling all those candles. Michael James Kittredge II owned a home that dreams are made of. If there is any amenity that you can think of, this house had them all!. Recently, the...
Auditor candidates Chris Dempsey, Sen. Diana DiZoglio focus on transparency, transportation, federal spending in candidate questionnaires
Three candidates are running to replace outgoing State Auditor Suzanne Bump this fall — two Democrats and a single Republican — and the race has already seen its fair share of fireworks. The Democratic primary for state auditor has featured impassioned sparring between Chris Dempsey, a former assistant...
From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here’s where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues
The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
Heading into primary day, several races expected to boost voter turnout
SPRINGFIELD — Several contested races, statewide and locally, are on the line Tuesday as Republicans and Democrats head to the polls for the Massachusetts primary elections. By the end of Tuesday, voters will have narrowed down the choices for a number of the state’s top offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, to one representative from each party. The primary election is the last step before Election Day on Nov. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Can’t Miss Rooftop Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Here on the Seacoast, we don't have that many rooftop dining and drinking spots to enjoy. So, here's a list of five absolute musts for your summer rooftop fun, whether it's for a day or a weekend getaway. The views and the booze make these rooftop experiences on the New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast both stunning and fun.
Caesars PA promo code: get the app for Labor Day weekend launch
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Week 1 of the college football season underway, new users can tackle the action and score multiple bonuses with our Caesars PA...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
WCVB
Massachusetts Oyster Project seeks to rebuild the commonwealth's oyster population
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheMassachusetts Oyster Project runs an "upweller" project that helps grow oysters. The all-volunteer organization also runs a shell recycling program. Shells are collected from restaurants, aged for a year to rid them of any bacteria, and then placed back in the water as cultch. Oyster larvae attach to the recycled shells and grow. This helps encourage the wild shellfish population and grows shellfish reefs off the coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $12,000 winning tickets sold in Auburn Friday
Three $10,000 plus winning tickets were won or claimed in Massachusetts Friday. One of the prizes, $15,000 from a Keno game, was won in Dorchester at Four Provinces Market. Two $12,102 prizes were from “The Numbers Game.” Both winning tickets were sold at Gateway Food Shops in Auburn.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: New bivalent booster fights 2 kinds of COVID
The latest COVID-19 news is the FDA approval of a revised vaccine made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for emergency use. It seems much of the general public feels the major threat of this pandemic is over, therefore, this approval may not seem so important. With mitigation strategies almost fully rolled back and the threat of serious illness and death lessened, it’s not surprising most people have gone back to “normal” life.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Thursday
Three $100,000 prizes were the largest lottery prizes won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. One of the tickets was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Market Basket in Billerica. The other two tickets were from the game “Millions.” One of the tickets was sold...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 8