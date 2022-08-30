ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

thedigitalfix.com

Kraven the Hunter’s secret villain gives hints about the character

Kraven the Hunter, the movie about one of Spider-Man‘s most famous foes, has its own secret villain. And, now we know a little bit more about the unrevealed antagonist thanks to comments from the actor. The action movie‘s secret villain, who will act as the antagonist to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s...
thedigitalfix.com

No, the Harry Potter movies aren’t coming to Netflix

You’ve probably seen the news that the Harry Potter movies are arriving on Netflix. In fact, weren’t they meant to hit the streaming service on September 1? Well, bad news Harry Potter fans, the epic fantasy movie series isn’t coming to Netflix after all. If you believed...
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Who is Morgoth?

Who is Morgoth? JRR Tolkien is the father of fantasy for a reason. From the beloved works of The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit to the sprawling text of The Silmarillion, no one has managed to create a fictional world with the level of detail that he has. Amazon’s latest TV series, The Rings of Power, proves that fact, as the show dives into The Second Age and introduces fans to new characters from the pages of Tolkien’s novels.
thedigitalfix.com

Sorry, House of the Dragon fans Rings of Power is the king of fantasy

After an intense, and highly anticipated battle, the new Lord of the Rings series Rings of Power has beaten House of the Dragon to the title of the best fantasy series. Fans of Westeros will have to bow down to the fans of Middle-earth, because Rings of Power has absolutely smashed viewing figures, after Amazon revealed that the new series was watched by over 25 million viewers.
thedigitalfix.com

Evil Dead Rise release date and more on the return of the Deadites

When is Evil Dead Rise coming out? Once again, more hapless victims are going to fall foul of the Necronomicon in a horror movie. Things are quite different this time though, because there are new protagonists and a new setting – still the same Deadites, though. Two estranged sisters,...
thedigitalfix.com

Andor creator reveals the series’ ending

The creator of the new Star Wars series Andor has decided to ignore concerns about spoilers and reveal the ending of the entire show. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the new series, was also credited with significant re-writes for Rogue One. In addition to also being in charge of extra photography and direction, he helped to fix the original ending to the Star Wars movie.
thedigitalfix.com

She-Hulk storyline similar to original MCU plans, says Tim Roth

The Abomination returned to the MCU in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now he’s got a larger role in comedy series She-Hulk. According to Tim Roth, who plays the Marvel villain, his arc is remarkably like what was spoken about early in the franchise. “It...
thedigitalfix.com

Disney’s Aladdin wielded the Infinity Gauntlet long before Thanos

Thanos was the first to harness the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet, right? Actually, it might not be quite so clear. An old still from the Aladdin TV fantasy series (yes, there was an Aladdin TV series after the Disney movie) has resurfaced online, and it shows the ex-thief in possession of the mighty Infinity Gauntlet himself.
thedigitalfix.com

DC FanDome cancelled, no movies to talk about

Fan conventions, comic-cons and expos have become increasingly popular over the years. Some successful ones include the behemoth that is San Diego Comic Con, and the slightly more niche D23 (the Disney expo), and Geeked Week (Netflix). And DC has muscled in on this crowded arena, by starting the DC FanDome in 2020.
thedigitalfix.com

Everything Everywhere All at Once is now streaming on Prime Video UK

We have great news for our readers in the UK, as Everything Everywhere All at Once is now available to watch on Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video. The A24 movie was a massive hit upon its original release, so whether you missed it in the cinema or just fancy a rewatch, now’s your chance.
thedigitalfix.com

Brendan Fraser praises lead actor of cancelled Batgirl movie

Brendan Fraser has heaped praise on his Batgirl co-star Leslie Grace, who was set to lead the recently cancelled Batgirl movie. The superhero movie was set to be the venue for the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, while starring J.K. Simmons as commissioner Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly.
