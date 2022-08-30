ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ghana zoo lion kills man who attempted to ‘steal’ rare white cub

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fUwV_0hayMMes00

A lion at Ghana’s Accra Zoo mauled an intruder to death after he climbed a fence in an alleged attempt to steal a rare white cub, officials said.

At around noon local time on Sunday, security guards on patrol at the zoo noticed that the middle-aged victim had scaled a 20-foot-tall mesh fence and entered the enclosure housing a lion, a lioness and two cubs.

“The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions,” Ghana’s state Forestry Commission said in a statement, adding that the unnamed man had died from wounds he sustained in the attack.

Authorities said they have not yet determined a motive behind the breach, but it is suspected that the intruder may have been after at least one of the two lion cubs, which are considered rare — and especially valuable to poachers — because of their unusual light coloring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7DCf_0hayMMes00
The body of a man covered with a sheet is seen after he was mauled to death by a lion at the Accra Zoon in Ghana.
TV3 Ghana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EM9kv_0hayMMes00
Guards at the Accra Zoo discovered the intruder’s body on Sunday.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yyv0_0hayMMes00
It is suspected the middle-aged victim may have been trying to steal one of the two white lion cubs, pictured with their mom.
Forestry Commission Ghana

The cubs were born at the zoo in November and have been drawing large crowds of spectators, reported BBC.

“The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio told reporters.

Only about a dozen white lions exist in the wild, according to the Global White Lion Protection Trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KePNi_0hayMMes00
Official say the man scaled a 20-foot mesh fence to enter the lions’ enclosure.
TV3 Ghana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2m2E_0hayMMes00
The enclosure houses a lion, a lioness and the two cubs. One of the big cats pounced on the intruder, killing him.
TV3 Ghana

Police who responded to the scene were able to safely remove the intruder’s body from the lions’ enclosure and transport it to the local morgue for an autopsy, according to the local outlet 3NewsGH.

“The police are working with the management of the zoo and the forestry commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident,” the Accra Police Service stated.

None of the big cats escaped during the incident and the enclosure remains secure, the official statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYmNu_0hayMMes00
Police were able to remove the dead man’s body from the lions’ den.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJvwu_0hayMMes00
The Accra Zoo remained temporarily closed but later reopened to the public.
REUTERS

The Accra Zoo remained temporarily closed to the public in the wake of the mauling but has since reopened.

With Post Wires

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy