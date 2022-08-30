ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone denies ‘intentional dissipation’ of marital assets amid Jennifer Flavin divorce

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 5 days ago

Sylvester Stallone insists there’s been no wrongdoing on his part when it comes to his marital assets with soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Flavin.

The 76-year-old actor denied Flavin’s allegations that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” according to documents seen by People.

Flavin demanded that the “Rocky” star be prohibited from selling or transferring any assets during divorce proceedings.

“The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” her filing last week noted.

Stallone accepted Flavin’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach estate.

The Post has reached out to Stallone’s reps for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1Wex_0hayMKtQ00
Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone on Aug. 19.

The former model, 54, filed paperwork to dissolve her two-and-a-half-decade marriage to the actor on Aug. 19.

Court documents obtained by Page Six show Flavin is requesting that assets accumulated during the union be “equitably distributed” between them.

She’s requesting to be “compensated and made whole” by receiving more money than Stallone does from the estate.

The pair tied the knot in May 1997, nearly 10 years after they met at a restaurant. They have three daughters together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01renM_0hayMKtQ00
Jennifer Flavin demanded that Sylvester Stallone be prohibited from selling or transferring any assets during divorce proceedings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjIDI_0hayMKtQ00
Sylvester Stallone accepted Jennifer Flavin’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach estate. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZj2A_0hayMKtQ00
Jennifer Flavin shared a picture of herself hugging her three daughters whom she shares with Sylvester Stallone on August 10.

The Golden Globe winner was previously married to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985 and Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. He and Czack shared sons Sage, who died in July 2012, and Seargeoh, 43.

