Sherri Shepherd reveals Joy Behar’s talk show advice: ‘Half the world is going to hate you’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Sherri Shepherd is on the brink of launching her own eponymous talk show — and she’s been swimming in a pool of advice from her fellow chat-fest pros.

In a preview for her upcoming daytime series, “Sherri,” the 55-year-old comedian-actress-host revealed the pearls of wisdom she received from her former “The View” co-hosts Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell and Joy Behar.

“The moment you open up your mouth — half the world is going to hate you,” Shepherd said Behar, 79, advised her, according to a new clip posted Tuesday to her official YouTube channel.

Shepherd had several memorable stints on ABC’s daytime mainstay over the years, appearing on about 600 episodes and even scoring the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2009.

The “30 Rock” star also shared sage words from her former “The View” moderator Goldberg, 66: She advised that being a host is “never about you, it’s always for someone else… [and] know that you’re taking people on a journey.”

However, Shepherd revealed that O’Donnell, 60, gave her “the best advice” out of all of her former co-hosts. “She told me how much money she makes,” Shepherd said with a smile.

Sherri Shepherd is sharing pearls of wisdom she received from “The View” hosts Joy Behar (bottom right), Barbara Walters (top right), Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell.
Past and present “The View” hosts include creator Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar, Lisa Ling, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O’Donnell.
As for TV interview icon Walters, 92, she directed the Chicago native to “always be curious” and “ask questions, never take no for an answer.”

Late stand-up legend and talk show pioneer Joan Rivers also dropped a nugget of advice before she died at 81 in 2014, telling Shepherd that “funny girls will always work!”

“Sherri” is set to premiere on Sept. 12 on Fox and will be taking over Wendy Williams’ old spot following the latter’s show cancellation earlier this year. Shepherd scored her new gig after guest-hosting over the past year on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

The comedienne’s new eponymous chat show is set to premiere on Sept. 12.
