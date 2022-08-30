Pierce County deputies help wrangle escaped chickens

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department helped round up some chickens that had run afoul on Monday.

They helped animal control staff wrangle five feathered friends and bring them to safety.

One deputy found that he was skilled at capturing the escaped fowl.

A photo shows him diving to grab one chicken. A video shows him catching a second bird without a net.

“Hope this helps brighten your Monday,” a tweet from the sheriff’s department said.

