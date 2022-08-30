ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Xactus Announces Ross Gloudeman as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCuUL_0hayM9Gg00

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--

Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that Ross Gloudeman has joined the company as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. As GC and CCO Officer, Gloudeman is responsible for providing leadership around Xactus’ legal and compliance strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005698/en/

Ross Gloudeman joins Xactus as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Throughout 2022, Xactus has continued to enhance our product offering and streamline workflows. By bringing in Ross, who has over 15 years’ legal and compliance experience on the tech services side as well as the lending services side, we are furthering our commitment to successfully navigate the regulatory environment as we work to advance the modern mortgage,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman & CEO of Xactus. “His holistic view of financial services, and especially mortgage, will go a long way toward helping us modernize compliance strategies for the quickly evolving mortgage landscape where Fintechs like Xactus are gaining ground and transforming the industry while traditional approaches are falling behind.”

Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus, added, “We’re excited to welcome Ross as he is a strong addition to our executive leadership team and one that is key to our ability to engage with regulators as we seek to transform the mortgage process in a way that benefits the lenders that use our services, the consumers seeking home financing solutions, and the wider industry.”

In this role, Gloudeman will continue to strengthen Xactus’ regulatory compliance framework and manage its legal and compliance initiatives, implementing improvements and administering changes as regulatory developments for the credit and mortgage industries require them.

Prior to joining Xactus, Gloudeman, whose expertise is in dealing with unique regulatory issues that face businesses, was General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Azimuth GRC, a RegTech company specializing in regulatory compliance and testing solutions. He also held executive roles in legal, risk and compliance at Home Point Financial Corporation, a multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. Gloudeman also served as Executive Risk and Compliance Officer for Walter Investment Management Corporation and Chief Compliance and Regulatory Counsel for Black Knight, Inc. Gloudeman received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Wisconsin.

“It is exciting to be joining an industry leader that has been actively acquiring and developing the next generation of Fintech solutions for verification. Cultivating a comprehensive compliance management approach is something I have done before and I believe my experience will be very helpful to the firm,” Gloudeman said. “I’m happy to be working for an innovative, growth-oriented firm that is building a modernized digital platform. We have a unique opportunity in a down market to help deliver the dream of homeownership by further enabling lenders’ decisioning and closing processes.”

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With 12 operation centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005698/en/

CONTACT: Amy Hansen

amy@seroka.com

414.520.5680

KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL DATA ANALYTICS FINANCE BANKING DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH

SOURCE: Xactus

PUB: 08/30/2022 09:45 AM/DISC: 08/30/2022 09:47 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Court: Meta violated Washington state campaign finance law

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge ruled on Friday that Facebook owner Meta repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law, and must pay penalties, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office said. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said the penalties will be determined at a later date and that the court also denied Meta’s effort to invalidate Washington’s law on political ad transparency. The oral ruling happened during a hearing before King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North, The Seattle Times reported. In a statement, Ferguson said his office defeated Facebook’s “cynical attempt” to gut Washington’s campaign-finance transparency law.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in a filing late Friday that Andrew Warren — removed last month as elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot claim First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues. “Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law,” state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker wrote in the 39-page filing for DeSantis. Warren, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, claimed in his lawsuit filed Aug. 17 that the governor is overturning the will of the people who put him in office and that his suspension is based solely on his statements and not on any actual prosecutorial decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy. “We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. “This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ” Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy