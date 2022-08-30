Xactus Announces Ross Gloudeman as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--

Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that Ross Gloudeman has joined the company as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. As GC and CCO Officer, Gloudeman is responsible for providing leadership around Xactus’ legal and compliance strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005698/en/

Ross Gloudeman joins Xactus as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Throughout 2022, Xactus has continued to enhance our product offering and streamline workflows. By bringing in Ross, who has over 15 years’ legal and compliance experience on the tech services side as well as the lending services side, we are furthering our commitment to successfully navigate the regulatory environment as we work to advance the modern mortgage,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman & CEO of Xactus. “His holistic view of financial services, and especially mortgage, will go a long way toward helping us modernize compliance strategies for the quickly evolving mortgage landscape where Fintechs like Xactus are gaining ground and transforming the industry while traditional approaches are falling behind.”

Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus, added, “We’re excited to welcome Ross as he is a strong addition to our executive leadership team and one that is key to our ability to engage with regulators as we seek to transform the mortgage process in a way that benefits the lenders that use our services, the consumers seeking home financing solutions, and the wider industry.”

In this role, Gloudeman will continue to strengthen Xactus’ regulatory compliance framework and manage its legal and compliance initiatives, implementing improvements and administering changes as regulatory developments for the credit and mortgage industries require them.

Prior to joining Xactus, Gloudeman, whose expertise is in dealing with unique regulatory issues that face businesses, was General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Azimuth GRC, a RegTech company specializing in regulatory compliance and testing solutions. He also held executive roles in legal, risk and compliance at Home Point Financial Corporation, a multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. Gloudeman also served as Executive Risk and Compliance Officer for Walter Investment Management Corporation and Chief Compliance and Regulatory Counsel for Black Knight, Inc. Gloudeman received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Wisconsin.

“It is exciting to be joining an industry leader that has been actively acquiring and developing the next generation of Fintech solutions for verification. Cultivating a comprehensive compliance management approach is something I have done before and I believe my experience will be very helpful to the firm,” Gloudeman said. “I’m happy to be working for an innovative, growth-oriented firm that is building a modernized digital platform. We have a unique opportunity in a down market to help deliver the dream of homeownership by further enabling lenders’ decisioning and closing processes.”

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With 12 operation centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005698/en/

CONTACT: Amy Hansen

amy@seroka.com

414.520.5680

KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL DATA ANALYTICS FINANCE BANKING DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH

SOURCE: Xactus

PUB: 08/30/2022 09:45 AM/DISC: 08/30/2022 09:47 AM