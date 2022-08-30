Read full article on original website
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
Detroit News
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
Semi truck fatally strikes woman walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County
One woman is dead after troopers say she was hit by a semi truck while walking on US-23 in the middle of the night, troopers said. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred just before 2 a.m
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
WILX-TV
Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
plymouthvoice.com
Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing
Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash at Rochester Hills intersection, police say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Troy woman was killed Tuesday after her car was struck as part of a three-vehicle crash at an intersection in Rochester Hills, police said. The crash happened at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.
Decomposed body found in alley on Detroit's westside, police say
Detroit police confirm a decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alley near Colfax Street on Detroit's westside.
Inkster apartment complex without power draws criticism
Seniors living at Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster say a single generator barely powers more than one elevator and some minimal lighting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pictures: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Multiple trees were completely uprooted and at least one car was smashed during severe storms in a Rochester Hills neighborhood. Aerial video shows several fallen trees in the 300 block of Winry Drive, which is off of Tienken Road between North Livernois and South Rochester roads.
fox2detroit.com
Westland couple hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - For many homeowners without power in Metro Detroit, a generator can be a life-saver. But one Westland couple found out improperly storing a generator can have dangerous consequences. They had their generator on, but it was too close to the home. "They did put it...
fox2detroit.com
Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash while trying to turn in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 85-year-old Troy woman died after a crash Tuesday in Rochester Hills. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Mary Josephine Howe was driving her Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road when she attempted to turn left onto westbound Auburn Road just after 6:15 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
HometownLife.com
Longtime gas station on Livonia's eastern border prepares for massive renovations
A longtime Livonia gas station is about to see some major improvements. The Sunoco at 27417 Five Mile on the southwest corner of Inkster is set for a massive overhaul, including a brand-new look and expansion for the convenience store. The station — around since the 1950s and last receiving a renovation in the early 1970s — will drop its auto repair bays, instead expanding the retail shop inside. It will also feature a new, modern look on the exterior.
