Wayne County, MI

Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing

Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
Longtime gas station on Livonia's eastern border prepares for massive renovations

A longtime Livonia gas station is about to see some major improvements. The Sunoco at 27417 Five Mile on the southwest corner of Inkster is set for a massive overhaul, including a brand-new look and expansion for the convenience store. The station — around since the 1950s and last receiving a renovation in the early 1970s — will drop its auto repair bays, instead expanding the retail shop inside. It will also feature a new, modern look on the exterior.
