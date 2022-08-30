Read full article on original website
Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 7
• Jackson Township will conduct a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (rain or shine) at the public works garage, 10 Don Connor Blvd. Dogs must be on a leash; cats must be in a carrier. For a pet to receive a three-year shot, owner must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, vaccination will be valid for one year. Details: Division of Animal Control, 732-928-1200, ext. 1296, or 732-928-5780.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 31
A Matawan resident has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Aug. 22. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Knapp Jr., 31, is charged with first degree murder and...
Jackson council will appoint resident to fill open seat on governing body
JACKSON — Township Council members in Jackson will appoint a resident to fill an open seat on the governing body to succeed Alex Sauickie III, who resigned from the council on Aug. 22 as he prepared to take his seat in the state Assembly. During the Aug. 23 meeting...
Trio of stakes races, BBQ and N.J. craft beer festival on tap Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – Three $100,000 stakes races and the popular BBQ and New Jersey Craft Beer festival will highlight the four-day Labor Day weekend of racing at Monmouth Park starting on Friday, Sept. 2. The stakes schedule for the holiday weekend gets underway Saturday with the $100,000 Violet Stakes for...
Plan for homes, apartments, house of worship to return before Jackson board
JACKSON — Testimony on an applicant’s plan to construct single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship on a 159-acre parcel is scheduled to resume during the Sept. 7 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. The board’s agenda for that evening’s meeting indicates the...
Jackson house of worship proposal carried at applicant’s request
JACKSON – Several hours of testimony regarding an applicant’s plan to construct a house of worship and a building that would house a mikvah (ritual bath) on a Whitesville Road property ended without a decision during the Aug. 17 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. Instead,...
Chapters merge to become League of Women Voters of Monmouth County
Three local chapters of the League of Women Voters (LWV) have merged to create a unified organization – the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County. The local chapters that merged to create the new organization were the LWV of Greater Red Bank, the LWV of Southern Monmouth and the LWV of Western Monmouth.
Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
Jackson planners grant preliminary approval for warehouse on Herman Road
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a warehouse on Herman Road. The building is a permitted use at the location. During a meeting on Aug. 15, board members heard...
Volunteer advocates needed to support victims of domestic violence
For 46 years, 180 Turning Lives Around has provided confidential support and advocacy to victims of domestic violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its response team volunteers at police headquarters throughout Monmouth County. 180 is a private nonprofit organization in Monmouth...
People and pups come together to support Monmouth County SPCA Fur Ball Gala
The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2022 Fur Ball Gala on July 21 at the Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury. The event was held in honor of the life and community philanthropy of Larry Hesse and MCSPCA leadership described the evening as “an extraordinary success.”. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail...
Forest bathing will immerse walkers in nature during Jackson program
JACKSON – Connecting with nature is taking on new meaning these days as the practice of forest bathing, a mindful approach to walking in local woodlands, gains in popularity. New Jersey Forest Service naturalist Candace Lillie leads woodland walks at the Forest. Resource Education Center, 495 Don Connor Blvd.,...
Women’s Club of Westlake presents scholarships to Jackson residents
JACKSON — The Women’s Club at Westlake recently presented five deserving Jackson. women with scholarships to aid them in their pursuit of a higher education and meaningful. The recipients earned the scholarships based on their outstanding academics, service to the. community and financial needs, according to a press...
MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive
JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
Jaguars ready to meet challenges as 2022 soccer campaign opens
JACKSON – The players on the Jackson Memorial High School girls soccer team learned how resilient they were after they started the 2021 season with an 0-5-1 record. Coach Sean Bayha saw his team fight back from a tough start to finish the season with an 11-9-1 record. The Jaguars qualified for the Central Jersey Group IV state sectional tournament and reached the quarterfinals.
