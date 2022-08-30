ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 7

• Jackson Township will conduct a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (rain or shine) at the public works garage, 10 Don Connor Blvd. Dogs must be on a leash; cats must be in a carrier. For a pet to receive a three-year shot, owner must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, vaccination will be valid for one year. Details: Division of Animal Control, 732-928-1200, ext. 1296, or 732-928-5780.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 31

A Matawan resident has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Aug. 22. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Knapp Jr., 31, is charged with first degree murder and...
Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes

JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive

JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
Jaguars ready to meet challenges as 2022 soccer campaign opens

JACKSON – The players on the Jackson Memorial High School girls soccer team learned how resilient they were after they started the 2021 season with an 0-5-1 record. Coach Sean Bayha saw his team fight back from a tough start to finish the season with an 11-9-1 record. The Jaguars qualified for the Central Jersey Group IV state sectional tournament and reached the quarterfinals.
