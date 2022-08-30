Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
PWMania
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
PWMania
AEW ALL OUT Results – September 4, 2022
It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …. If you don’t, it’s time for All Elite Wrestling to provide their annual ALL OUT pay-per-view. The show that started it all and led to the formation of the second largest pro wrestling promotion in North America that would go on to establish television deals with TNT and TBS, before essentially defeating the WWE-led NXT brand in head-to-head competition during the Wednesday Night Wars, returns to the pay-per-view arena for one of their quarterly special events.
PWMania
Top Person in WWE Says Velveteen Dream Will Never Return to the Company
After his most recent legal troubles, it would appear that Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) has run out of options. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the likelihood of him coming back has “probably decreased greatly now.”. Meltzer went on to say that one of the company’s...
PWMania
Final Card for WWE Clash at The Castle and Live Coverage Details
The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place in just a few hours, live from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This is WWE’s first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. The one-hour Kickoff pre-show starts at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Explains How The Rock’s Success In Hollywood Resulted In WWE Stars Being Kept Out Of Movies
That was the mindset during Pearl Harbor. It was also Kurt Angle’s mindset when he won a gold medal — with a broken freakin’ neck. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend had to unlearn some of these traits when making the transition from legitimate athlete to sports entertainer.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
PWMania
Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired
During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
PWMania
At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE
During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Gone ‘Cold’ on Gable Steveson Due to Poor Training Progress
WWE has a lot riding on Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, but his training is not going nearly as well as WWE had hoped it would. According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, after WWE had planned to fast-track Steveson’s push to the main roster, the company is no longer discussing the possibility of Steveson making his debut.
PWMania
Triple H Discusses Bringing Back WWE Talent That Was Let Go by Vince McMahon
As PWMania.com previously reported, Ariel Helwani conducted a lengthy interview with Triple H for BT Sport. Helwani mentioned that it seems like Triple H appears to be bringing back “his boys” from NXT. He was asked if he had a list of wrestlers he felt should never have left that he wanted to bring back:
PWMania
Final Card for Today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide
Today is the day that the worlds of NXT 2.0 and NXT UK will collide during the WWE NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event, which will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show for Worlds Collide will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern...
PWMania
Finn Balor Addresses Whether He Expects His Demon Persona to Return in WWE
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on the possibility of the return of one of his former personas including The Demon:. “I’m sure that’s a possibility in the future, but right now I’m very...
PWMania
Tony Khan Says CM Punk Had Nothing to Do With Colt Cabana Going to ROH
Colt Cabana hasn’t appeared in any recent AEW programming; instead, he has been used in ROH. Some people have speculated that CM Punk could be to blame for this situation. Punk and Cabana had been the best of friends for years, but their friendship ended in November 2014 after Punk made an appearance on Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast. This was due to the fact that WWE doctor Chris Amann sued them as a result of Punk’s comments on the podcast. In the lawsuit that Cabana filed against Punk, he made the claim that Punk had broken his promise to pay for all of Cabana’s legal expenses. Despite Punk’s countersuit, both lawsuits were later dismissed.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
PWMania
Major Possible Spoiler for AEW All Out
It seems as though there is a very real chance that a major name will make their return at tonight’s AEW All Out event in Chicago. Since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, MJF has not made an appearance on AEW TV, and none of his friends who are employed by the company have heard from him in quite some time. It has been reported that he is considering moving to Hollywood, and the fact that he recently worked on a shoot has left many people wondering what his next move will be.
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Turns Heel at Worlds Collide
During the NXT Tag Team Championship unification match that took place at the Worlds Collide show in Orlando, there was a surprising heel turn. It appeared that Julis Creed was about to get the win for his team towards the end of the match; however, Damon Kemp showed up and hit Julius with a chair to the back; this allowed Pretty Deadly to win the titles.
