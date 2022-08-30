Read full article on original website
Emporia once again a good host for PDGA Pro World Championships
Emporia continues to be a destination for disc golfers and fans. Fans from all around came to town for the 2022 PDGA Pro Worlds Championships which wrapped up Saturday at the Emporia Country Club. Dynamic Discs President Doug Bjerkaas says hosting events like the Dynamic Discs Open helps when it...
Emporia State Cross Country teams finish 2nd and 3rd at J K Gold Classic
The Emporia State cross country teams opened their season at the Wichita State J-K Gold Classic Saturday. The women finished in 2nd place. They were led by Freshman Tayler Williams who finished in 10th place. Sophomore Irina Honc finished in 13th place. Freshman Ayden Kearney finished in 15th place and...
Sheffy-Harris, True claim top-10 finishes at Manhattan
The Emporia High Cross Country teams were in action Saturday in Manhattan. The Spartan boys finished ninth as a team and were led by sophomore Daghyn True, who finished in eighth. The Spartan girls did not field a full team, but had three runners place in the top 20. Micah...
Cross Country seasons open for Emporia State and Emporia High
The Emporia State Cross Country teams open their season at the Wichita State JK Gold Classic Saturday. Emporia State Cross Country Coach Mark Stanbrough says he will learn a lot about both teams. The Emporia High cross country teams open their seasons at Manhattan. Sophomore Daghyn True is one of...
Third annual Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival sees tremendous growth and turnout Saturday
Downtown Emporia made its third trip Halfway to Everywhere Saturday. The third annual free music and arts festival featured 35 bands and artists across five stages in the downtown corridor. Halfway lead organizer and spokesman Hank Osterhout says Halfway is quickly becoming a household name in the Kansas music scene thanks in equal parts to the level of talent and hospitality of the Emporia community.
Emporia State volleyball wraps up trip to Oklahoma with win
The Emporia State volleyball team split the two matches they played Saturday at the Central Oklahoma / Oklahoma Christian Invitational. The Lady Hornets began the day with a 4-set loss to St. Marys University of Texas. (21-25,25-17,11-25, 18-25) They closed out the tournament with a 4-set win over Southeastern Oklahoma State. After losing the first set 23-25, Emporia State won the next 3 sets – 28-26, 25-18,29-27. Leah Mach led the offense with 18 kills. Orianna Clements finished with 12 kills.
Madison at Hartford – featured area game on Country 101.7FM
The Featured area high school football game Friday on Country 101.7FM has Hartford hosting Madison. Hartford Head Coach Danen Kistner, who begins his first year at Hartford, says it was a good training camp. Madison Coach Alex McMillian says they need to take care of the little things. Kick-off in...
Emporia High volleyball team sweeps quad
The Emporia High volleyball team swept its quad Thursday night at Topeka West. The Spartans defeated Topeka High (25-13, 25-14), Junction City (30-28, 25-10) and Topeka West (27-29, 25-19, 26-24). EHS is now 6-2 and hosts a triangular on Tuesday.
Emporia State soccer and volleyball on the road again
The Emporia State soccer team is in North Dakota where they will play the University of Mary Friday afternoon looking for their first win. Hannah Woolery says they have to stay positive. Coach Bryan Sailer says they will be tested again this weekend. The Emporia State volleyball team is in...
Emporia High football ready for opener at Pittsburg
The Emporia High football team is set for a trip to Pittsburg Friday night. Coach Keaton Tuttle says the Spartans need to be focused. Junior Sheldon Stewart is excited about the season opener. Senior Kyle Obermeyer says he’s learned to be a leader based on others he’s looked up to....
Emporia High football edges Pittsburg in overtime thriller
When Emporia High needed things to go its way, it happened late in Friday’s game against Pittsburg. Two fumbles resulted in scores for the Spartans, which included a game-winning 25-yard field goal by Alex Allemang in overtime to give the Spartans a 25-22 victory over the Purple Dragons. EHS...
Emporia High’s Keough takes 3rd; Spartan volleyball sweeps
Thursday was a good day for Emporia High freshman Kali Keough. Keough finished third in singles with a 3-1 record in the EHS Invitational. The doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished sixth. Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished 11th. Darian Chadwick took 15th in singles. As a...
Kansas State shuts out South Dakota 34-0
The Kansas State Wildcats rolled to a 34-0 win over South Dakota in their season opener Saturday. Malik Knowles scored on the first play of the game on a 75-yard run and the Cats rolled. A scoop and score off a blocked punt gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead. Deuce...
Emporia State Football opens season with 42-17 win over Northeastern State
The Emporia State football team kicked off their season with a 42-17 win over Northeastern State last night. The Hornets used a balanced offensive effort. Quarterback Braden Gleason threw 3 touchdown passes one each to Tyler Kahmann, Cole Schumacker, and Jaylen Varner. Gleason also scored a rushing touchdown. Canaan Brooks and Billy Ross Jr also scored rushing touchdowns. Ross scored on a 35-yard run.
Topeka man hurt in motorcycle wreck north of Admire
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Topeka man was hurt in Sunday’s motorcycle crash north of Admire. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
Community mural project draws around 300 people to Emporia’s Earthly Delights
Typically, Emporia’s community murals cover one wall — or part of one wall. That was definitely not the case at Earthly Delights, 105 East 12th, on Friday. As many as 300 people spent time Friday painting all around the building. Alex Polzin says it was amazing for him and his wife, Andrea, to see an idea come together the way this one did.
Labor Day quilt show begins Saturday at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is ready to launch its annual quilt display with a new theme that visitors will be able to enjoy this Labor day. Chief of Interpretation, Heather Brown says this year’s display is focused on the 9-patch and 4-patch design, which is a basic of quilting.
Stacchini named new Emporia Public Library Director
The Emporia Public Library has announced its new leader. Pauline Stacchini has been named as the next Executive Director of the Library once current Executive Director Robin Newell officially retires at the end of the month. Stacchini comes to Emporia from Austin, Texas where she served as the managing librarian at Austin Public Library.
Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning
A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
Kansas Turnpike Authority conducting annual Customer Satisfaction Survey
The Kansas Turnpike Authority is asking residents to give input on their Turnpike travel experiences through the end of September. An online survey is asking residents to take part in the KTA’s annual Customer Satisfaction Survey, regardless of whether they use the highway on a daily or irregular basis.
