Fire caused by lightning strike closes Minnewaska State Park, Sam's Point Preserve

Forest fires have closed Minnewaska State Park and Sam's Point Preserve until further notice after a lightning strike is believed to have sparked the flames that are spreading through the park in Ulster County.

County officials said Wednesday afternoon the flames had spread to about 270 acres in the 24,000-acre park. A rainstorm Tuesday night helped slow the spread and bought firefighters more time to put in containment lines, they said.

The popular hiking destination on the Shawangunk Mountains caught fire over the weekend after lightning appears to have struck near Napanoch Point. The Ulster County Executive's office said a storm hit the area Friday morning and the county's Department of Emergency Services' fire investigation unit confirmed three lightning strikes happened around where the fire is located.

Flames have spread throughout the area, including a new fire near Stony Kill Falls and a third fire near Wurtsboro, officials said. Anyone with reservations for Saturday, Sunday or Monday over Labor Day weekend will be notified and refunded, officials said.

The fire has spread because of vegetation, terrain and dry weather conditions, officials said. Much of the state, including Ulster County, has been under a drought watch this summer, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The fire is expected to spread as crews work to contain it, officials said, adding that one seasonal hunting cabin is near the fire but there is no immediate threat to residents.

“We want to assure the local community that we are doing everything we can to keep the fire well within the park and DEC and away from residential areas,” DEC Forest Ranger Robbi Mecus said.

More than 200 wildland firefighters and volunteers, led by DEC forest rangers, are helping, as well as 20 Canadian firefighters from Quebec who are set to arrive Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The National Guard has also lent firefighters and helicopters to the effort.

Ulster officials said four helicopters have providing bucket drops and 24 all-terrain vehicles have been helping on the ground. Due to the remote and rugged terrain, two state police Huey helicopters have spent six to eight hours per day since Sunday dropping up to 180 buckets of water daily. Each bucket holds 300 gallons, police said.

County officials said two Black Hawk helicopters conducted 82 bucket drops and two state police helicopters conducted 87 bucket drops on Tuesday.

People should expect to see smoke coming off the fires on the mountain, officials said, and firefighting efforts will be seen on Berme Road from Port Bend to Ellenville.

The firefighting effort has also included firefighters from Accord, Kerhonkson, Ellenville, Cragsmoor, Napanoch, Walker Valley, Marlboro, Olive, Wallkill, New Paltz Rescue, and Mohonk Preserve, as well as members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Firefighters from Milan, New Hamburg, Tivoli and Union Vale in Dutchess County have also helped.

Fires have been at Minnewaska before, particularly during the spring and summer dry seasons. In 2008 more than 3,000 acres burned as flames spread through the park. Another 2,000 acres burned near Sam's Point in the spring of 2016.

The Hudson Valley and Catskill regions are at high risk of fires due to the dry conditions, meaning outdoor fires have the potential to spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up, officials said. Anyone who is camping in the region should be cautious, since fires may become serious and difficult to control unless successfully contained while small, they said.

The DEC urges people to follow these recommendations to reduce the risk of wildfires while camping:

Use existing campfire rings where possible.

Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Pile extra wood away from the fire.

Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs and other flammable materials.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

