Ulster County, NY

Fire caused by lightning strike closes Minnewaska State Park, Sam's Point Preserve

By Matt Spillane, Times Herald-Record
 5 days ago

Forest fires have closed Minnewaska State Park and Sam's Point Preserve until further notice after a lightning strike is believed to have sparked the flames that are spreading through the park in Ulster County.

County officials said Wednesday afternoon the flames had spread to about 270 acres in the 24,000-acre park. A rainstorm Tuesday night helped slow the spread and bought firefighters more time to put in containment lines, they said.

The popular hiking destination on the Shawangunk Mountains caught fire over the weekend after lightning appears to have struck near Napanoch Point. The Ulster County Executive's office said a storm hit the area Friday morning and the county's Department of Emergency Services' fire investigation unit confirmed three lightning strikes happened around where the fire is located.

Flames have spread throughout the area, including a new fire near Stony Kill Falls and a third fire near Wurtsboro, officials said. Anyone with reservations for Saturday, Sunday or Monday over Labor Day weekend will be notified and refunded, officials said.

The fire has spread because of vegetation, terrain and dry weather conditions, officials said. Much of the state, including Ulster County, has been under a drought watch this summer, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The fire is expected to spread as crews work to contain it, officials said, adding that one seasonal hunting cabin is near the fire but there is no immediate threat to residents.

“We want to assure the local community that we are doing everything we can to keep the fire well within the park and DEC and away from residential areas,” DEC Forest Ranger Robbi Mecus said.

More than 200 wildland firefighters and volunteers, led by DEC forest rangers, are helping, as well as 20 Canadian firefighters from Quebec who are set to arrive Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The National Guard has also lent firefighters and helicopters to the effort.

Ulster officials said four helicopters have providing bucket drops and 24 all-terrain vehicles have been helping on the ground. Due to the remote and rugged terrain, two state police Huey helicopters have spent six to eight hours per day since Sunday dropping up to 180 buckets of water daily. Each bucket holds 300 gallons, police said.

County officials said two Black Hawk helicopters conducted 82 bucket drops and two state police helicopters conducted 87 bucket drops on Tuesday.

People should expect to see smoke coming off the fires on the mountain, officials said, and firefighting efforts will be seen on Berme Road from Port Bend to Ellenville.

The firefighting effort has also included firefighters from Accord, Kerhonkson, Ellenville, Cragsmoor, Napanoch, Walker Valley, Marlboro, Olive, Wallkill, New Paltz Rescue, and Mohonk Preserve, as well as members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Firefighters from Milan, New Hamburg, Tivoli and Union Vale in Dutchess County have also helped.

Fires have been at Minnewaska before, particularly during the spring and summer dry seasons. In 2008 more than 3,000 acres burned as flames spread through the park. Another 2,000 acres burned near Sam's Point in the spring of 2016.

The Hudson Valley and Catskill regions are at high risk of fires due to the dry conditions, meaning outdoor fires have the potential to spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up, officials said. Anyone who is camping in the region should be cautious, since fires may become serious and difficult to control unless successfully contained while small, they said.

The DEC urges people to follow these recommendations to reduce the risk of wildfires while camping:

  • Use existing campfire rings where possible.
  • Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Pile extra wood away from the fire.
  • Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs and other flammable materials.
  • Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

Times Herald-Record

Fire at Minnewaska State Park is contained, Hochul says. Here's when the park will reopen

The wildfire at Minnewaska State Park has been contained after eight days of burning through the forest in Ulster County, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. After a week-long effort that involved more than 200 firefighters, bulldozer operators, pilots and other professionals and volunteers, a majority of the fire near Napanoch Point was controlled by Sunday afternoon, she said. Two other fires nearby, at Stony Kill and Wurtsboro, have been fully contained, she said.
96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres

Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Sold for Millions

Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
fox5ny.com

Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge

NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
94.3 Lite FM

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Beacon, NY: On August 30, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the New York State Police from Troop K responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, on the span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, to investigate a report of a male subject that fell from the bridge. Investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic. Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway. Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Troop K personnel were also assisted by NYSP Troop F members, the NY State Bridge Authority, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department.
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
101.5 WPDH

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
