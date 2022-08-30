ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

JC Fridays on Sept. 9 features Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Musical Performances

Art House Productions is pleased to announce our upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, September 9. Jersey City’s premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork, and to support artists and local businesses.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

3K ‘Walk Cancer Away’ event set for September 25

On September 25th, 2022 at the Stephen R. Gregg County Park in Bayonne, NJ, the 15th Annual 3K Walk Cancer Away Event is celebrating in person again! A day filled with hope and optimism as thousands of participants and supporters walk together to celebrate those remembered and give strength to those still fighting cancer. The event kicks off with a 3K walk along the Newark Bay and as the walk ends, the outdoor festivities begin with Live Music, Food Trucks, Family Games, Balloon Makers, Face Painters, Activities, & Much Much More!
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Theatre Works announces its 10 Season for 2022-2023

Hudson Theatre Works has announced its 2022 – 2023 season, its 10th year of producing professional theatre. On September 24 and 25, they offer the first children’s show in two years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1 and 2 the in- house company, the Forge, will perform the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen’s annual pool party returns

North Bergen’s annual pool party returns on Wednesday, August 31, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have announced. The party will take place a the North Bergen Municipal Pool at 2111 91st Street. The pool party was put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘Community Day’ 2022 brings out the whole neighborhood

Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson was a hit in southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. The celebration started in Jersey City at Bethune Park Center on Sunday, August 21. Following that, the festivities continued in Bayonne on...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Arts Festival set for September 10

The Bayonne Arts Festival will kick off on September 10, according to President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne Youth Center Angelique Jackson-Belle. The free festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. Jackson-Belle confirmed to the...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants

Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘GO GOLD’ in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized every September by childhood cancer organizations around the world, with one goal: to increase awareness for those affected by childhood cancer. Each day in the United States 43 children are diagnosed with the dreadful disease, with nearly 800 cases appearing worldwide each day. Childhood...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus offers activities for seniors

Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have plenty of programs for seniors underway. Second Ward Town Councilman James Clancy made the announcement at the August 23 meeting of the council. New senior walking initiative. The council invites seniors to its “Let’s go for a walk” program, Clancy announced....
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Kennedy Dancers’ tax dispute to continue into January

A legal battle over the Kennedy Dancers’ non-profit status and potential property tax payments will continue into January, after a state judge denied both sides’ cross motions for summary judgment. The Kennedy Dancers’, a non-profit dance organization based in Jersey City since 1979, have been seeking to dismiss...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

