On September 25th, 2022 at the Stephen R. Gregg County Park in Bayonne, NJ, the 15th Annual 3K Walk Cancer Away Event is celebrating in person again! A day filled with hope and optimism as thousands of participants and supporters walk together to celebrate those remembered and give strength to those still fighting cancer. The event kicks off with a 3K walk along the Newark Bay and as the walk ends, the outdoor festivities begin with Live Music, Food Trucks, Family Games, Balloon Makers, Face Painters, Activities, & Much Much More!

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO