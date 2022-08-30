Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Bergen library offers amnesty for late book returns
In honor of library card sign-up month, the North Bergen Free Public Library is holding an amnesty event for local residents. Return all overdue items between September 1 and 30 at any library location and the fines will be forgiven. This only applies to items owned by the North Bergen library.
JC Fridays on Sept. 9 features Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Musical Performances
Art House Productions is pleased to announce our upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, September 9. Jersey City’s premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork, and to support artists and local businesses.
MANA CONTEMPORARY TO SPONSOR MONTANA ARTIST BEN MILLER’S PAINTINGS OF “ENDANGERED RIVERS”
Mana Contemporary is pleased to sponsor the creation of Endangered Rivers paintings by Montana-based artist Ben Miller from September 10 through September 13, 2022. This four-day residency will allow Miller to create and exhibit work in response to the ecological terrain that inspires him throughout Jersey City’s natural habitats.
Bayonne Historical Society to host PT boat presentation at library
A presentation on the history of patrol torpedo (PT) boats at will be held by the Bayonne Historical Society at its meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at 7 p.m., President Lee Fahley announced. The meeting will take place in the O’Connor Gallery on the second floor of the Bayonne Free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3K ‘Walk Cancer Away’ event set for September 25
On September 25th, 2022 at the Stephen R. Gregg County Park in Bayonne, NJ, the 15th Annual 3K Walk Cancer Away Event is celebrating in person again! A day filled with hope and optimism as thousands of participants and supporters walk together to celebrate those remembered and give strength to those still fighting cancer. The event kicks off with a 3K walk along the Newark Bay and as the walk ends, the outdoor festivities begin with Live Music, Food Trucks, Family Games, Balloon Makers, Face Painters, Activities, & Much Much More!
Hudson Theatre Works announces its 10 Season for 2022-2023
Hudson Theatre Works has announced its 2022 – 2023 season, its 10th year of producing professional theatre. On September 24 and 25, they offer the first children’s show in two years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1 and 2 the in- house company, the Forge, will perform the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
North Bergen’s annual pool party returns
North Bergen’s annual pool party returns on Wednesday, August 31, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have announced. The party will take place a the North Bergen Municipal Pool at 2111 91st Street. The pool party was put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19...
‘Community Day’ 2022 brings out the whole neighborhood
Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson was a hit in southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. The celebration started in Jersey City at Bethune Park Center on Sunday, August 21. Following that, the festivities continued in Bayonne on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Program in Bayonne offers kids a chance to build robots
The Division of Recreation has announced a fall robotic program, with a new robot to be built. This year, the “Minds in Motion” robotics class will construct a robot known as Agent992. The program will take place on Saturday, September 24 and Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m....
Bayonne Arts Festival set for September 10
The Bayonne Arts Festival will kick off on September 10, according to President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne Youth Center Angelique Jackson-Belle. The free festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. Jackson-Belle confirmed to the...
Memorial celebration to honor the late Detective Joseph A. Seals
A memorial celebration in honor of the late Detective Joseph A. Seals will be held by the city of Bayonne, Mayor James Davis has announced. The memorial will take place at DiDomenico-16th Street Park in Bayonne on Saturday, September 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event will feature bands, food trucks, and inflatables.
Jersey City AAPI Coalition condemns attacks against Chinese residents
The Jersey City Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition has condemned a string of attacks against a number of Chinese residents in the city, calling the revelations from a recent news report about the situation “very disturbing and alarming.”. “This seemingly pattern of attacks against Asian Americans greatly concerns the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plans for more West New York angled parking in the works
West New York officials say the town is looking into adding more angled parking. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners discussed the topic at their August meeting, prompted by a resident proposal. Francesco Miqueli spoke in favor of more angled parking throughout the town. He said he has...
Jersey City opens applications for first time homebuyer program
Jersey City has announced the city is opening applications for their first time homebuyer program, which will award grants to assist low to moderate-income residents looking to buy a home in the city. Titled the Golden Neighborhood Homeownership Program, the program provides financial assistance with down payments for a home...
Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants
Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
‘GO GOLD’ in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized every September by childhood cancer organizations around the world, with one goal: to increase awareness for those affected by childhood cancer. Each day in the United States 43 children are diagnosed with the dreadful disease, with nearly 800 cases appearing worldwide each day. Childhood...
Secaucus offers activities for seniors
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have plenty of programs for seniors underway. Second Ward Town Councilman James Clancy made the announcement at the August 23 meeting of the council. New senior walking initiative. The council invites seniors to its “Let’s go for a walk” program, Clancy announced....
Keynote speaker announced for ‘Strides for Safety 5K’
Liz Dunning will be the keynote speaker at the first annual “Strides for Safety 5K” to be held in Lincoln Park West in Jersey City on Saturday, September 10 at 10 am. The event is being hosted by Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and the Board of Commissioners.
Kennedy Dancers’ tax dispute to continue into January
A legal battle over the Kennedy Dancers’ non-profit status and potential property tax payments will continue into January, after a state judge denied both sides’ cross motions for summary judgment. The Kennedy Dancers’, a non-profit dance organization based in Jersey City since 1979, have been seeking to dismiss...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0