Bradenton, FL

Health inspectors temporarily shut down Bradenton sushi restaurant for roach issues

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38t8B8_0hayFfYS00

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a Bradenton sushi restaurant was temporarily shut down after live and dead roaches were observed on site.

Here is what inspectors found:

Fusion Sushi and Pho, 3118 53rd Ave E., Bradenton

  • An inspector ordered that Fusion Sushi and Pho be temporarily shut down on Aug. 23 after live and dead roaches and inappropriate pesticide use were observed on site.
  • An inspector observed two live roaches on food label paper below a food preparation table in a main kitchen area.
  • An inspector observed 68 dead roaches throughout various areas of the restaurant, including in food preparation, food storage, warewashing and dining areas.
  • Tracking powder pesticide not allowed for use in food establishments was in use at the restaurant. An inspector observed tracking powder used on the floor in the main kitchen area, in a sushi-making area, a dining area and a back hallway leading to restrooms.

  • Reach-in cooler and freezer gaskets were soiled throughout the restaurant.
  • Cooking oil was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
  • During a follow-up visit on Aug. 24, the restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

