Akron, OH

Vacant home burns early Tuesday morning in Akron

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

A vacant home on Lake Street in Akron was found fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

Akron firefighters responded to the fire at 137 Lake St. at 2:41 a.m. in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood.

Firefighters said the 2-1/2 story home was fully involved in flames when they arrived at the scene. Firefighters were at the house for hours, and no injuries were reported. The house is in a primarily residential neighborhood west of South Main Street.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Vacant home burns early Tuesday morning in Akron

