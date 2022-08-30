Read full article on original website
Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies will cut online tuition in half for local healthcare workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies is cutting online tuition in half for local health care workers, billing the discount as an appreciation for the industry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also smart business, a way to tap into a substantial segment of the...
HS soccer roundup: Christian Brothers Academy boys off to best start in five seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer has started the 2022 season with two impressive victories, including a 2-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse in their Optometrist Tournament on Saturday.
NYS Fair 2022: 5 things to see at the Indian Village, dedicated to the Haudenosaunee since 1928
What started off as small groups gathering on a mildly warm day soon turned into a full crowd at the Indian Village at the New York State Fair for Native American Day, otherwise known among the Haudenosaunee as “Ind’n Day.”. Tucked away near gate four, the village greets...
Cardinals Crushed: Syracuse football defeats Louisville 31-7 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The scores at halftime of Louisville’s last four victories over the Syracuse University football team: 35-3, 20-0, 28-10 and 35-3. Syracuse not only broke the mold and led at halftime, but punched back for four quarters, crushing the Cardinals 31-7 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.
Henninger football powered by offensive trio to victory over Nottingham in ‘city rivalry’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Henninger trio of Hunter Kirnie, Sean Hunt and Nishawn Everson powered the Black Knights to a 52-32 victory over Nottingham in Saturday’s non-league matchup of Syracuse teams. “It was really exciting to get this win right out of the gate, especially with-it being Week...
HS football roundup: Holland Patent cruises to win with first-half offensive explosion
Syracuse, N.Y. — Holland Patent put up 44 points in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with Herkimer and never looked back. The Golden Knights defeated the Magicians 51-7 in a non-league contest in Holland Patent.
HS roundup: Ryan Colton’s hat trick leads Central Square girls soccer over C-NS
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ryan Colton scored a three-goal hat track as Central Square opened its 2022 Section III season with a 3-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse in a non-league game Friday.
Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Alec Baldwin seen visiting mother’s charity booth at New York State Fair
Alec Baldwin was spotted Sunday on the New York State fairgrounds. Baldwin was seen in the Center of Progress building by a booth for The Baldwin Fund — his late mother’s charity that funds breast cancer research. Jeff Forsyth, who took photos of his mom meeting the Emmy-award...
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
Mikel Jones, a pregame target for Louisville, helps spur a dominant effort by Syracuse’s defense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones knew Malik Cunningham had a quote taped in his locker. Louisville fans wouldn’t let the Syracuse linebacker forget about his comment from July either. They shared to Twitter all summer a partial quote from Jones in which he said he didn’t view the Cardinals or their talented quarterback as much of a challenge.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
HS football roundup: ‘Playoff atmosphere’ as Whitesboro holds off West Genesee with late stand
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s only Week 0 for Section III football, but Whitesboro head coach Curtis Schmidt said his team’s Class A matchup with West Genesee definitely had a “playoff atmosphere.”. The Warriors held on to win 27-26 after deflecting a 2-point conversion pass attempt by...
Another scorching August makes the record books in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Last month was the fourth-hottest month of August in Syracuse in 120 years of official records. The average temperature was an extraordinary 3.9 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. August 2021 was even hotter -- the hottest August since records began in 1902. That...
CBA begins state title defense with win over Section II powerhouse
Utica, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy opened up its season with a 32-25 intersectional win against Section II’s Shaker High School at Utica University Friday night. The Brothers are coming off of a Class A state championship in 2021 and now play in Class AA. The switch to the state’s biggest class did not seem to phase CBA in this one. The Brothers got contributions from up and down the roster on both sides of the ball to secure the Week 0 win.
JP Estrella picks Tennessee: How did NIL, Jim Boeheim’s future factor into 4-star’s decision?
Saco, Maine — JP Estrella chose orange, but not the Orange. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound stretch big man, a top Syracuse recruiting target in the Class of 2023, made his college decision Friday afternoon at XL Sports World, opting for the Tennessee Volunteers over finalists Syracuse and Iowa.
Today’s obituaries: Christopher Copanas, 74, Army veteran, died of covid complications
Christopher Nicholas Copanas, 74, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died July 2, 2022, due to long-term post Covid-19 complications. Born in Syracuse, Copanas attended Manlius Military Academy and graduated from Nottingham High School in 1966, according to his obituary. He was a center on Nottingham’s basketball team that won a citywide championship. He was also on the school’s baseball team.
Two second-half TDs, stingy defense give Corcoran Class A win over ESM (31 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two sophomores scored touchdowns in Corcoran’s 12-7 win over East Syracuse-Minoa in a Class A American Division showdown Friday. The game was scoreless throughout the first half. In the second half, the Spartans struck first. Daniel Gilkey cut past Cougar defenders and ran downfield for the touchdown and a 7-0 ESM lead.
Day 11 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Everyday at the New York State Fair is like Christmas when we were kids. You knew you were going to get presents back then; you just didn’t know what would appear under the tree. Now, you can show up to the fairgrounds knowing you’re going to eat a meal or two or three, but you don’t know what it’ll be. It’s always a surprise.
