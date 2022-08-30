ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Education
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Moyne College#Catholic School#High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Syracuse.com

Another scorching August makes the record books in CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Last month was the fourth-hottest month of August in Syracuse in 120 years of official records. The average temperature was an extraordinary 3.9 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. August 2021 was even hotter -- the hottest August since records began in 1902. That...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CBA begins state title defense with win over Section II powerhouse

Utica, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy opened up its season with a 32-25 intersectional win against Section II’s Shaker High School at Utica University Friday night. The Brothers are coming off of a Class A state championship in 2021 and now play in Class AA. The switch to the state’s biggest class did not seem to phase CBA in this one. The Brothers got contributions from up and down the roster on both sides of the ball to secure the Week 0 win.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Today’s obituaries: Christopher Copanas, 74, Army veteran, died of covid complications

Christopher Nicholas Copanas, 74, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died July 2, 2022, due to long-term post Covid-19 complications. Born in Syracuse, Copanas attended Manlius Military Academy and graduated from Nottingham High School in 1966, according to his obituary. He was a center on Nottingham’s basketball team that won a citywide championship. He was also on the school’s baseball team.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy