WATCH: Philip Barbour’s female kicker gets national attention

By Alexandra Weaver
 5 days ago

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philip Barbour kicker is getting national attention for her performance Friday night.

USA Today High School Sports shouted out Layna Grassi for managing to turn a botched field goal into a touchdown.

Not only that, but Grassi went on to kick eight extra points and make a 30-yard field goal.

12 News crews captured some of Grassi’s highlights from the game. Watch them in the video above.

SportsZone Highlights: Grafton at Philip Barbour

Philip Barbour (1-0) went on to defeat Grafton (0-1) by a final score of 52-7. Next week, they’ll take on Clay County.

Watch 12 News’ Parcs SportsZone every Friday night during football season to keep up with Grassi’s promising career.

WVNS

Funeral services for Charleston Police Department K-9 Axel

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Here is the funeral service for fallen Charleston PD K-9 Axel. According to city officials, Axel’s funeral is taking place in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Visitation is starting at noon with services beginning at 2 p.m. The visitation is open to the public, CPD says. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
