WATCH: Philip Barbour’s female kicker gets national attention
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philip Barbour kicker is getting national attention for her performance Friday night.
USA Today High School Sports shouted out Layna Grassi for managing to turn a botched field goal into a touchdown.
Not only that, but Grassi went on to kick eight extra points and make a 30-yard field goal.
12 News crews captured some of Grassi's highlights from the game.
Philip Barbour (1-0) went on to defeat Grafton (0-1) by a final score of 52-7. Next week, they’ll take on Clay County.
