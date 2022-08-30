Read full article on original website
Hattiesburg PD arrest six juveniles, recover 16 firearms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six juveniles are behind bars after a joint investigation between two Pine Belt law enforcement agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department worked in cooperation to recover 16 weapons and arrest six male juveniles from Lamar County with the following ages: one 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old. The suspects received multiple felony charges.
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A routine traffic stop in Lamar County led to the arrest of three burglary suspects and the seizure of almost $100,000 worth of prescription narcotics. The suspects - Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. - were reportedly driving a...
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
Man accused of cashing over $9K in fake checks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted for allegedly cashing over $9,000 in fake checks at banks. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Joseph Conner, 42, is accused of cashing fake checks worth $2,449.04, $3,641 and $3,341.82 at Hattiesburg banks in May. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues. […]
HPD looking for man in video allegedly breaking into unlocked vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. According to HPD, a man in a silver Mercedes Benz, with no tag, allegedly broke into an unlocked vehicle on Cahal Street on Monday, Aug. 29. In a video released by HPD, the...
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon. According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m. Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose....
The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone on Wednesday when the 300 “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers. According to the sheriff’s department, the 300 arrest was Christopher Gipson, 41,...
Runaway Hub City teenagers found safe, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenagers who reportedly ran away have been found. The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that 16-year-old Raven Magee and 17-year-old Kamya Magee have been located and are safe. Raven and Kamya were reported as runaways after they were last seen leaving their home in the...
