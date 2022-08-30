HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six juveniles are behind bars after a joint investigation between two Pine Belt law enforcement agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department worked in cooperation to recover 16 weapons and arrest six male juveniles from Lamar County with the following ages: one 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old. The suspects received multiple felony charges.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO