My Clallam County
Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
Yes, Whatcom. That haze you’re seeing is wildfire smoke
Air quality impacted by late summer heat wave.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
Man ‘fishing for cash’ at bank drop boxes across Snohomish County behind bars
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The man officials say was “fishing for cash” at more than a dozen banks across Snohomish County, including Bothell and Mount Vernon, is now behind bars. Officials said that 27-year-old Sean Stewart has been on this “fishing expedition” for months. They said it...
Washington Fisherman Has Terrifying Staredown, Then Charges, A Mountain Lion: “I’m Prepared To Die”
Talk about a life or death situation. According to Kiro 7, Washington’s Bart Brown saw his life flash before his eyes after coming face to face with a mountain lion at the in Port Angeles, Washington. Brown was walking back from his favorite fishing hole when he noticed the...
Here’s how I-5 crash that injured two and stopped traffic south of Bellingham occurred
Multiple cars, including a motorcycle, are reported to have been involved in the crash.
Eastbound SR 20 reopens after fatal crash west of Burlington
All lanes of eastbound state Route 20 were blocked by a fatal crash a few miles west of Burlington Friday morning. The lanes reopened at 10:30 a.m. The lanes were blocked at Avon-Allen Road. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy
Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
These three Bellingham businesses are closing this month
“Food service has always been a low-margin affair fueled by diligent management, long hours, and a desire to succeed,” one owner wrote.
kpug1170.com
Anacortes trail bridge burns
ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
kptv.com
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
Three-car crash involving 2 semis blocking SR-530 near Smokey Point
State Route 530 at 27th Avenue Northeast just north of Smokey Point is fully blocked by a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrucks. Arlington police are investigating the incident with assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers. A detour is in place at Smokey Point Boulevard. More news from KIRO 7. Thurston...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)
The police reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a white Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. According to trooper Jacob Kennett, the driver of the truck rear-ended the white Silverado. The car driver had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
whatcom-news.com
1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
This popular restaurant, which closed in 2019, is coming back to downtown Bellingham
The plan is to have the restaurant ready by November.
