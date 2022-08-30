ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

My Clallam County

Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
PORT ANGELES, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Anacortes trail bridge burns

ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
ANACORTES, WA
kptv.com

Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
FERNDALE, WA

