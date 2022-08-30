Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
TVOvermind
Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date
Netflix has, without a doubt, been the leading streaming service provider. From being the first notable service to being the most long-lasting, Netflix has nearly everything. When we state that Netflix nearly has everything, we mean that different programs come in and out of the streamer and other providers. However, what Netflix stayed dominant in was original content. From adaptations of previous works to creating shows like Locke & Key, Lucifer, The Sandman, and nearly one hundred others, Netflix doesn’t disappoint, most of the time. On top of its adaptations of others’ work, Netflix also has massive amounts of original content, such as Stranger Things. However, Stranger Things seasons have taken longer than anyone would care to wait for, and with the last season being split into two parts, the future of Season 5 has been more up-in-the-air than any previous season, especially as it’ll be the last for the show as well. Below, we’ve detailed what we know about the upcoming Stranger Things season and the Season 5 release date.
CNET
Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How
Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023. As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max,...
RELATED PEOPLE
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 1
You might know Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, or maybe you're like me and think of him exclusively as "Paddington dad," but the new Netflix thriller I Came By wants you to see him as... a corrupt judge with a big scary secret. Apparently a lot of people are buying into that vision, because the film sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie chart today after premiering yesterday. Also new on the movies list is the Spanish psychological drama Under Her Control (No. 4), about a weird boss-employee relationship. Maybe that explains why the Top 10 TV Shows list is exactly the same as it was yesterday — everyone was just too busy watching movies!
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More
There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido legend Catherine Deneuve, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
AOL Corp
Every Netflix original movie coming this fall
Summer is at an end, but for Netflix, the movie season is just starting. The streaming service unveiled its lineup for fall and winter original movies, and it's full of exciting upcoming titles. Keep an eye out for potential awards season darlings like Noah Baumbach's White Noise, Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo, and Andrew Dominik's Blonde. Fall also sees the arrival of highly anticipated films like YA adaptation The School For Good and Evil, the Millie Bobby Brown-led Enola Holmes 2, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and people are watching it to see if Jeff Bezos' money was well spent. Much has been made of this being the most expensive show ever made, and it turns out it's also a good show. Could you imagine if it wasn't? Luckily, that crisis has been averted. LOTR: TROP is obviously No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's list of its top 10 movies and shows on Friday, Sept. 2.
Original Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Omri Katz "would have loved to be involved" in the upcoming sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus, and tells Entertainment Weekly, "I hope fans will go see it" Omri Katz may not be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, but he can't wait to see how it all plays out. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Wednesday, the former actor said "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix’s new #1 movies and shows are being called "super satisfying" and "truly wild"
I Came By and I Am a Killer are two new Netflix releases that have everyone talking
It's Agatha Christie... with a twist: The Queen of Crime didn’t want her play The Mousetrap to be filmed, but a new comedy movie has cleverly outwitted her
The Mousetrap is the West End’s most famous play, and the world’s longest-running, having premiered 70 years ago. But there’s never been a movie based on the Agatha Christie favourite – until now. The author famously disapproved of film adaptations of her stories and left strict...
Armie Hammer’s Former Partner Shares Bombshell Biting Story In New House Of Hammer Documentary
Discovery+'s new documentary House of Hammer already features an intense biting story from Armie Hammer's former partner.
Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake
Before streaming existed, most American households -- roughly 105 million of the 122 million total -- paid for cable. That's because while cable was the only game in town. It also, for a long time, offered an excellent value for your money. Yes, everyone got a lot of channels they...
Timothée Chalamet Wore an Open-Back Jumpsuit to the Premiere of His Cannibal Romance Movie
Timothée Chalamet has never played it safe on the red carpet, so why would he start now? Come on, we're talking about the guy who went shirtless at the Oscars. Five months after attending the Academy Awards in a custom cropped sequined and lace blazer from Louis Vuitton, Chalamet clearly decided to turn it up a notch for the Venice Film Festival premiere of his upcoming cannibal coming-of-age film, Bones and All. According to Vogue, the actor hit the red carpet on September 2 in a completely custom red halter jumpsuit by designer Haider Ackermann featuring a completely open back.
Meet Ismael Cruz Córdova, the Rings of Power Disruptor
Many kids aspire to become what they see on screen. Some might dream of being superhero, or perhaps a daring detective or celebrated athlete. Ismael Cruz Córdova couldn’t wait until he could be an elf. And lucky for him, that’s exactly what he is as the star of The Rings of Power, streaming on Amazon on September 2.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Celebrates 26th Birthday With Tom Holland and 'Euphoria' Co-Star Hunter Schafer in NYC
Zendaya may have just turned 26 but she looked like a million bucks. The Euphoria star hit up New York City on Thursday and was surrounded by possibly her biggest fan, boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple was spotted heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, where they were...
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Comments / 0