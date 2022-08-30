Read full article on original website
Samsung's 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro is down $350 in Woot's computer blowout
The Labor Day celebration is only a few days away and ahead of the event, Woot is offering a great deal on a 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Pro. As part of the Amazon-owned company's Computer End of Summer Blowout, Woot is offering a $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Pro laptop, or 27% off its typical list price. Instead of paying $1299, you can pick one up for $949 in a time-limited deal.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 8 ways to get the most out of the cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just one of the company's latest smartphones to feature a foldable display. But unlike the Z Fold 4, which has a large display on the front, the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch screen on the front of the phone. The cover screen is...
CamelCase, Initialcaps, or ALLCAPS: How text replacement tools can help you get brand names right
Writing is a necessary part of many folks' jobs. Whether it's internal memos, emails, proposals, or articles, a whole lot of us have to tickle those keys on a daily basis to produce work-related prose. One natural side-effect of writing for work is that you often have to use brand...
Skip the eye strain and get one of these curved monitors for your office
Curved monitors have taken off in popularity as of late, and it is easy to see why. A curved monitor not only provides more viewing area but it also can improve your health, too. In fact, ResearchGate reports that a Harvard Medical School study found curved monitors are better at reducing eyestrain and blurred vision and improving focus compared to regular monitors.
Hackers gained access to Samsung customer data
Hackers gained access to Samsung's US systems and stole customer information, the mobile phone giant said Friday. The cybersecurity breach took place in late July, and by August 4, Samsung discovered that customer information was taken. The hackers didn't gain access to Social Security numbers, or credit card or debit...
Microsoft is launching something primed to get on your nerves (or maybe not)
But ideas that might go one way or the other seem to roll out of tech companies like barrels out of a pub cellar. The latest one that's captivated me to a curious humming disharmony comes from Microsoft. It's one that I'm sure has only the best of intentions, but...
Linux vets unite behind CIQ, Rocky Linux's parent company
CIQ is a relatively new company. Its leadership, however, has deep roots in open-source software and Linux. Besides Gregory M. Kurtzer, CIQ's co-founder and CEO, who was a creator of CentOS, the popular Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) clone, its new executive team -- announced Wednesday -- boasts two of the founders of Linuxcare, the first company to make supporting Linux a priority.
