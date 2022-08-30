ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man arrested for allegedly firing at EMS officials in NW Harris County, officials say

By Chad Washington
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgHkj_0hayCqua00

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is in custody after allegedly opening fire at emergency paramedics during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 1, paramedics were working an accident at Spring Cypress at Glenn Haven Estates in northwest Harris County.

Then a person identified as an Asian man began shooting near the paramedics, officials said.

Deputies then arrived on the scene and took the man into custody and recovered the firearm.

An EMS vehicle was struck by the suspect’s gunfire, officials said.

There is no word on the suspect’s motive for firing his weapon at the medics at this time, officials said.

