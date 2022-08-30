Read full article on original website
Out of the past
————— Miss Clara Amos expects to sail from Baltimore on Sept. 22, aboard the steamer “Oldenberg,” for Berlin, Germany, where she will continue her studies in music. ————— A large number of hunters were out this morning trying their luck after...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Darcy R. Buckingham, 40, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine. Ayana Lynn McCain, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Correction
The story titled, ‘I remember the faces…’ about Sidney Overdose Awareness Day which was in the Friday edition of the Sidney Daily News incorrectly stated why Narcan was present at the event. Narcan was present at the event for anyone who wanted to keep it with them...
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.
City record
–3:38 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Abdoulaye Kane, 34, at large, for criminal trespass and mischief in the 100 block of West Court Street. -1:56 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Damian Scott Elliston, 28, of Troy, for obstructing official business in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.
Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope
TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative. According to Dr. Robert Lober, Director of The Living Biobank, “Government funding for childhood cancer research falls terribly short of the need. The strides we are making are because of the love and generosity of the families impacted by this. The people of Dayton are uniquely generous, and they help ensure our success.”
Commissioners offer recovery grant programs
SIDNEY — The commissioners have committed $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a hospitality and tourism recovery grant program and $100,000 of ARPA funding to a non-profit recovery grant program. These programs will provide grants to reimburse eligible business owners and organizations for COVID-19 related expenses.
Volleyball notes: Russia hopes Versailles win was a spark
RUSSIA — Russia’s first big nonconference test didn’t go as hoped, but its second went about as good as can be hoped. The Raiders (5-1) couldn’t keep up with New Bremen in a 3-0 loss on Aug. 22 but have won four straight since, including a 3-1 win over neighboring rival Versailles last Saturday. The Tigers entered the match undefeated and had a nonconference win to their credit over defending D-IV state runner-up St. Henry.
Assure Suicide Awareness Community Walk Benefits suicide awareness, support
CELINA – People from throughout Mercer County are participating in the upcoming ASSURE (Area Suicide Support Resources) Suicide Awareness Community Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. The fundraising walk supports vital research, education, advocacy, suicide prevention initiatives and programs to support those impacted by suicide in Mercer County. Ohio ASSURE...
Joan Lunden to speak at Ribbon of Hope luncheon
DAYTON – Kettering Health Foundation is hosting its 20th annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon on Friday, Oct. 14. This event features health and wellness vendors, boutique shopping, a nationally renowned speaker, and an opportunity to support the Women’s Wellness Fund. Kettering Health Foundation’s Women’s Wellness Fund provides breast...
Holland Theatre receives funding pledge to recreate historic marquee
BELLEFONTAINE – The historic Holland Theatre is delighted to announce that the theater has received a pledge of $200,000 from the Jeffris Family Foundation in Janesville, Wisconsin, to build and install a replica of the original marquee. Removed in the 1950s due to street expansion and traffic, the marquee was a striking feature of the theater when it opened in 1931 and the decades that followed.
SHS graduate in ESPN commercial
SIDNEY — A 2018 graduate of Sidney High School is appearing in a commercial for ESPN. Avery Voress was chosen to represent The Ohio State University Marching Band in a college football coverage commercial for ESPN. Voress has played tuba since seventh grade and marched for four years as...
