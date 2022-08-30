TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative. According to Dr. Robert Lober, Director of The Living Biobank, “Government funding for childhood cancer research falls terribly short of the need. The strides we are making are because of the love and generosity of the families impacted by this. The people of Dayton are uniquely generous, and they help ensure our success.”

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO