Potential Tropical Storm Brewing In Atlantic Basin

Forecasters are tracking areas for potential tropical storms as a quiet Atlantic hurricane season shows signs of kicking into a higher gear, including one that could develop as quickly as this week.

The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30 that it is monitoring a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week," the center said.

So far this hurricane season, which began Wednesday, June 1, Atlantic Basin has had just three named storms and none in August.

"Confidence continues to grow that a tropical system will develop in the central Atlantic this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

In the eastern tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure is located just off the west coast of Africa.

"Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days," the center stated. "By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not expected."

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season started ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

