Woman dead after being hit by a car in southwest Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Monday night near the South Hilltop.

41-year-old Pamela Hurst of Columbus was found on the side of the road just after 8:30 p.m. south of Brown Road near U.S. 62 in a section of the South Hilltop that falls outside of Columbus city limits, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported . Deputies say she was hit by a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene as Hurst was taken by Columbus Fire medics to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Hurst was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation.

