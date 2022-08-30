ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash

LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp

Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
LAKEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area

LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.
GARDENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Three transported after car crash on Highway 14

A crash on Highway 14 near the Crown Valley Road off-ramp caused three people to be transported to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash occurred just after 9:40 p.m. on Saturday and involved at least one vehicle, a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed to death in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man died in a hospital from stab wounds suffered in Baldwin Park, authorities said Sunday. Baldwin Park police officers discovered the victim at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday when they responded to a call of a man down in the14000 block of Ramona Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was aiding in the investigation.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
Antelope Valley Press

Sierra Highway crash kills one

PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
2urbangirls.com

Woman found injured on Metro tracks in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to 899 W. 7th St., where they removed the woman from the tracks and rushed her to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two shot at quinceanera celebration in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery early Friday in North Hollywood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after midnight to the 11100 block of Califa Street where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed man shot by deputies in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35- 45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run

A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy