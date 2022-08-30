Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp
Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
2urbangirls.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.
signalscv.com
Three transported after car crash on Highway 14
A crash on Highway 14 near the Crown Valley Road off-ramp caused three people to be transported to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash occurred just after 9:40 p.m. on Saturday and involved at least one vehicle, a...
Man shot to death at Washington Blvd. motorhome
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was fatally shot last month at a motorhome in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights with several homeless encampments. The shooting took place sometime on the evening of August 8 on the 3020 block of E. Washington Blvd. and was reported to police around midnight.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed to death in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man died in a hospital from stab wounds suffered in Baldwin Park, authorities said Sunday. Baldwin Park police officers discovered the victim at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday when they responded to a call of a man down in the14000 block of Ramona Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was aiding in the investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
Antelope Valley Press
Sierra Highway crash kills one
PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
One Dead, One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash
A man was killed and a boy was hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision between a big rig and a Ford Mustang in Lake Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found injured on Metro tracks in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to 899 W. 7th St., where they removed the woman from the tracks and rushed her to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Two shot at quinceanera celebration in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood
Sheriff's homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood.
2urbangirls.com
Two critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery early Friday in North Hollywood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after midnight to the 11100 block of Califa Street where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Armed man shot by deputies in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35- 45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run
A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday.
