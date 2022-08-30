Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Stockton Man Accused Of Threatening Others With Machete
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Stockton man is accused of threatening others with a machete during an altercation in Chautauqua County overnight. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rt. 380 in the Town of Stockton just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
erienewsnow.com
Three Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Late-night Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three men are facing charges after police allegedly recovered several illicit drugs during a late-night traffic stop on Saturday in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherry and West Third Street downtown. Following an investigation, it...
chautauquatoday.com
Ripley Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs After Crash
An investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Thursday led to impaired driving charges for a Ripley man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Welch Hill Road in the Town of Ripley shortly after 1:00 AM and found the vehicle lodged in a ditch. Deputies determined that the driver, 71-year-old Timothy McBride, was allegedly impaired by drugs. McBride was arrested on charges of DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and backing unsafely. He was later released with tickets to appear in Ripley Town Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Jamestown Traffic Stop
Jamestown Police arrested three men on drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday on the city's west side. Officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Lafayette Street and West 4th Street after it performed an improper turn shortly after 4:00 AM. A subsequent investigation determined that the driver, Markeel Hilson, allegedly had a suspended license. Officers say a search of the vehicle located a quantity of cocaine, a digital scale, and cash. Hilson and two passengers, 32-year-old Brandon Hogg and Daryle Tyson, were taken into custody on charges of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Hilson was additionally charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and improper turn. All three were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and were held pending arraignment. Hogg is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads to Charges for Dunkirk Man
A Dunkirk man is facing a litany of charges after a motorcycle pursuit last weekend in the city. On August 28th, Dunkirk Police saw a northbound motorcycle on Maple Avenue driving erratically and in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. Officers tried to pull over the operator, 21-year-old Erick Rivera-Cosme, but he allegedly failed to comply. Officers say they saw Rivera-Cosme stop in between houses in the 500 block of Columbus Avenue. They tried to contact him, but he allegedly fled again while driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed. A short time later, Rivera-Cosme was seen in the area of Columbus Avenue and East 6th Street, and he was taken into custody. Rivera-Cosme was charged with reckless driving, 2nd-degree obstruction, failure to comply, improper plates, unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, driving without a proper license, driving on/across a sidewalk, and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was released with an appearance ticket and several traffic tickets.
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
explore venango
Man Faces Burglary Charges for Allegedly Trespassing at Mother’s Camp
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony burglary and related charges for reportedly trespassing at his mother’s camp in Harmony Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jeremy Allen Hettrick, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, August 31.
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
Wellsville Man Charged for Abuse of Juvenile
WELLSVILLE, NY – Police in Wellsville have arrested a 29 year-old male for abusing a...
explore venango
Police: Woman Assaults Husband After He Asks to Stay in the House Because He’s ‘Tired of Living in the Shed’
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area woman who assaulted her husband during a domestic dispute in Cherrytree Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Rebecca Margaret Kight, of Titusville, on Sunday, August 28, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
chautauquatoday.com
Stockton Man Accused of Pulling Machete in Altercation
A Stockton man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into an altercation early Sunday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on County Route 380 shortly before 1:15 AM and found that 30-year-old Justin Grant was involved in an argument with multiple subjects. Grant is accused of pulling a machete out on another person and threatening to harm that person. Deputies add that the incident took place in front of children who were inside the residence at that time. Grant was charged with 2nd-degree menacing, 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, 2nd-degree harassment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicated For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicated by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accusing of Shoving Woman, Causing Her to Fall & Hit Her Head During Domestic Dispute
SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 63-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female during a domestic dispute in Summerville Borough. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Donald Leroy Espy Jr., of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on August 17.
WGRZ TV
Man on lawn struck, killed after Town of Portville crash
PORTVILLE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a parked Jeep that was hit by another vehicle in the Town of Portville. Two other people were struck by one or more vehicles in the Route 417 crash early Saturday morning. A 16-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries...
chautauquatoday.com
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
explore venango
Emlenton Man Charged After Allegedly Failing to Complete Renovation Project
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for last year. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, on Friday, August 26, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
chautauquatoday.com
South Dayton man charged with drug possession
A South Dayton man is facing a drug possession charge after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in the village of South Dayton. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 1 am last Friday. 33-year-old Dustin Martin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics. He's scheduled to appear in South Dayton Village Court at a later date.
wesb.com
Another Arrest in Fraudulent Check Scheme
Another Bradford man has been arrested in connection with a fraudulent check cashing scheme. City Police executed a warrant on Friday and arrested 39-year-old Theodore Kimball. Kimball is charged with several charges related to possessing and cashing fraudulent checks in and around the Bradford area. Kimball was arraigned and released...
wesb.com
Car Vandalized in Port Allegany
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of a car being vandalized in Port Allegany. According to Troopers, a 55-year-old man complained that his 2008 Chrysler had been damaged by paintballs. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the State Police.
