ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Parents Charged With Murder After Crowdfunding for Child’s Funeral

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago

Comments / 2

AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
5d ago

I loved it when the cop took the cigarette out of his mouth. Like dude, your puffing on it forever when they told you to put it out. Last words on the film from the child abuser. I want to talk to my attorney. The attorney that tax payers are going to pay. What a joke.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs

A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy