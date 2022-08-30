Arizona GOP Senate Hopeful Blake Masters Has Scrubbed the ‘Big Lie’ Off His Website

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.

