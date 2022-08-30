ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona GOP Senate Hopeful Blake Masters Has Scrubbed the ‘Big Lie’ Off His Website

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMAqz_0hay9BW700
REBECCA NOBLE

Arizona GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters quietly updated his website after his primary win to remove the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, CNN reports. An analysis of Masters’ site also shows the he scrubbed a section claiming the U.S. would be better off if Trump had remained in the White House, as well as dropping a passage claiming Democrats were trying to “import” a new electorate. The changes come as some Republican candidates have tried to distance themselves from divisive policies surrounding issues including abortion and the legitimacy of the 2020 election ahead of November’s midterm elections. “The 2020 election was a rotten mess,” Masters’ site read in early August. “If we had had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be so much better off.” By Aug. 26, it was gone.

Comments / 4

Jamie Kelly
5d ago

Too bad. Everyone already knows he’s a nutcase. He can’t erase that. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. VOTE MARK KELLY! 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney says Biden called her after election loss to Trump-backed GOP rival: Defeated lawmaker had a 'good talk' with the President - but won't say which Republicans also reached out

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that President Joe Biden called her after she lost her seat in a heated primary race against a GOP challenger backed by Donald Trump. Cheney told ABC News' This Week that she had a 'very good talk' with the Democrat commander-in-chief, confirming earlier...
WYOMING STATE
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Election State#Big Lie#Gop#Cnn#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy