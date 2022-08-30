ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Honda Civic Type R Has 315 Horsepower, 310 Pound-Feet Of Torque

As promised, Honda is dishing up more information on the 2023 Civic Type R. We still don't have all the data boxes filled in, but we can at least confirm the new Type R is indeed the most powerful ever from the factory. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generates 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.
Honda Civic With 1,085 HP Drag Races Modded Audi TT RS In Close Battle

Right now, all attention in the Honda world is on the new 2023 Civic Type R. However, that car exists because of passionate Honda owners that, for decades, have built crazy-fast Civics like the 1994 hatchback featured in this Hoonigan video. When this car was new, who would've thought it would someday be a 1,085-horsepower, eight-second drag-racing monster?
Next-Gen Ford Transit Courier City Van Spied With New Front-End Design

While Ford's small van plans in the US are up in the air, things are different in Europe, where the automaker just launched the 2022 Tourneo Connect. The Transit Courier, also known as the Tourneo Courier, slots below the Transit/Tourneo Connect in the Blue Oval's European lineup. It rides on the same platform as the Fiesta, debuting nearly a decade ago, and its next-generation replacement is finally in development.
Mitsubishi Ralliart Returns To America With Special Edition Models

Ralliart is returning to the United States. Mitsubishi's sporty nameplate is back for several special editions of 2023 models. Mitsubishi shuttered the Ralliart division in 2010 due to the economic crisis at the time. In 2021, the company brought back the nameplate with an initial plan to focus the offerings on the Southeast Asian region and Japan.
New Zenvo Hypercar Is Coming With A V12, Could Make Up To 1,800 HP

The year was 2018 and the event was the Geneva Motor Show. A Danish automaker presented a million-dollar hypercar called the TSR-S, which can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The company? Zenvo, and it looks like the exotic carmaker wants to make headlines again next year.
2023 Nissan Z Can Be Yours For Just $30, But You Have To Build It

Tamiya has decades of experience building plastic scale models, and it has a reputation for making kits with a high level of fit and finish. The company now announces a 1/24-scale version of the new 2023 Nissan Z with neat features for making painting easier. Sales begin in December 2022 at a price of 4,180 yen ($30.53 at current exchange rates).
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race

The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
