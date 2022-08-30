Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Honda Civic Type R Has 315 Horsepower, 310 Pound-Feet Of Torque
As promised, Honda is dishing up more information on the 2023 Civic Type R. We still don't have all the data boxes filled in, but we can at least confirm the new Type R is indeed the most powerful ever from the factory. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generates 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.
Honda Civic With 1,085 HP Drag Races Modded Audi TT RS In Close Battle
Right now, all attention in the Honda world is on the new 2023 Civic Type R. However, that car exists because of passionate Honda owners that, for decades, have built crazy-fast Civics like the 1994 hatchback featured in this Hoonigan video. When this car was new, who would've thought it would someday be a 1,085-horsepower, eight-second drag-racing monster?
Next-Gen Ford Transit Courier City Van Spied With New Front-End Design
While Ford's small van plans in the US are up in the air, things are different in Europe, where the automaker just launched the 2022 Tourneo Connect. The Transit Courier, also known as the Tourneo Courier, slots below the Transit/Tourneo Connect in the Blue Oval's European lineup. It rides on the same platform as the Fiesta, debuting nearly a decade ago, and its next-generation replacement is finally in development.
Mitsubishi Ralliart Returns To America With Special Edition Models
Ralliart is returning to the United States. Mitsubishi's sporty nameplate is back for several special editions of 2023 models. Mitsubishi shuttered the Ralliart division in 2010 due to the economic crisis at the time. In 2021, the company brought back the nameplate with an initial plan to focus the offerings on the Southeast Asian region and Japan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Zenvo Hypercar Is Coming With A V12, Could Make Up To 1,800 HP
The year was 2018 and the event was the Geneva Motor Show. A Danish automaker presented a million-dollar hypercar called the TSR-S, which can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The company? Zenvo, and it looks like the exotic carmaker wants to make headlines again next year.
2023 Nissan Z Can Be Yours For Just $30, But You Have To Build It
Tamiya has decades of experience building plastic scale models, and it has a reputation for making kits with a high level of fit and finish. The company now announces a 1/24-scale version of the new 2023 Nissan Z with neat features for making painting easier. Sales begin in December 2022 at a price of 4,180 yen ($30.53 at current exchange rates).
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
VW Golf Wagon Gets R32 Conversion And Big Turbo, Packs 1,080-HP Punch
Turn up your volume and listen to this heavily modified fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf wagon. It makes 1,080 horsepower (805 kilowatts) and has a gargantuan turbo. The result is an amazing sound. This car came from Denmark, and the builder did an absurd amount of work to create this machine. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Kia Forte Is Largely Unchanged, $400 More Expensive
One of the very few remaining small sedans on the US market is entering the 2023 model year, though it doesn’t bring upgrades over the 2022 model. Despite the lack of any important novelties, the 2023 Kia Forte is slightly more expensive in all trim levels. More on that later, but let’s see what the entry-level South Korean sedan offers first.
BMW XM SUV Reveals Its Bold Production Design In New Patent Images
The BMW XM won’t launch until later this year, but new patent images filed in Japan provide a clear look at the upcoming SUV. The images, filed with the Japan Patent Office in April, were published today, revealing a beastly SUV that’s not much of a secret. The...
Mercedes-AMG GLB35 Facelift Spied Keeping Changes Under Camo
We only saw the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class at the beginning of August. Now, we're getting a look at the AMG 35 variant of the boxy, compact crossover in these new spy shots. As you'd expect for an AMG model, the GLB35 wears the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. Although, the...
Volvo C40 Recharge Performs Poorly In The Moose Test
Surprisingly, a number of crossover EVs performed better than the Volvo. As more EVs get introduced, a handful of them had already gone through the dreaded moose test. Designed to check if a car can safely maneuver away from a sudden obstacle (and return to the lane after), electric vehicles usually ace the moose test. Even higher crossover EVs perform generally well – except the Volvo C40 Recharge that recently got tested by the folks from YouTube's km77.com.
Ariel Hipercar Debuts As Electric Sports Car With Up To 1,180 HP
The Ariel Hipercar takes the British brand into the electric sports car segment to join its existing Atom and Nomad offerings. The vehicle in these images is still a prototype, and the company plans to deliver the first customer examples in about two years. The Hipercar will be available with...
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Rocketing Around The Nurburgring
Porsche is readying a hotter 718 Boxster Spyder RS that not only looks the part but sounds like it, too. A new spy video shows off the high-performance convertible rocketing around the Nurburgring, and the video also captures the car’s exhaust note. It sounds righteously raspy and loud. We...
2023 Rimac Nevera First Drive: Fastest Thing I’ve Ever Driven
The 2023 Rimac Nevera isn’t just fast, it’s a different genre of speed entirely. During Monterey Car Week, the automaker graciously tossed me the keys to its $2.4-million electric hypercar for a quick 30-minute jaunt up and over the hill toward Laguna Seca. I was equal parts stoked...
Toyota Supra A70 Gets Modern Makeover In Retrotastic Renderings
Let's face it. Car enthusiasts of the world love the fourth-generation A80 Toyota Supra. Even after three years with the present-day A90 Supra, folks still hold the 1990s icon on a pedestal that seems insurmountable by anything short of a modernized A80 packing a 2JZ under the hood. Meanwhile, the third-generation A70 Supra has languished in the shadows, robbed of the love it deserves. Perhaps these renderings can help change that.
Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Debuts For Europe With Tuned Suspension
The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.
2024 Ford Mustang 3D Rendering Imagines Next-Gen Model Parked Roadside
The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out. That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also...
Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spied On The Nurburgring With Redesigned Rear
Work on the refreshed Porsche 911 family continues and we have a new batch of spy photos showing the updated 911 GT3. The performance model is currently undergoing pre-production evaluations and our spy photographers caught a prototype lapping the Nurburgring. Interestingly, almost the entire vehicle was not camouflaged but that doesn’t mean there were no visual changes over the current model.
A80 Supra Vs GT-R R34 Drag Race Proves More Power Doesn't Always Win
Oftentimes when talking about drag races, power and weight are taken into prime consideration. If a more powerful and lighter car faces a heavier, tad less powerful contender, it's almost always that the former would win. That isn't always the case, of course. Take this matchup, for example, courtesy of...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0