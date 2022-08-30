ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Western Allegany County in western New York... Southeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York... * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 649 PM EDT, Doppler...
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

Several people injured in fast-moving wildfire in California, homes destroyed

A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many...
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
SFGate

TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Somervell County in north central Texas... Southwestern Johnson County in north central Texas... Northern Bosque County in central Texas... Northwestern Hill...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

Sunday Afternoon Roundup

The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deion Sanders
SFGate

How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Troubled Water#Flood Control#Tap Water#The Health Department#The Associated Press
SFGate

Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy