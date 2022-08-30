Read full article on original website
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Western Allegany County in western New York... Southeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York... * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 649 PM EDT, Doppler...
Several people injured in fast-moving wildfire in California, homes destroyed
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many...
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Somervell County in north central Texas... Southwestern Johnson County in north central Texas... Northern Bosque County in central Texas... Northwestern Hill...
Historic Black Northern California neighborhood destroyed in Mill Fire
Much of Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood was destroyed in the blaze.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Sunday Afternoon Roundup
The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
California's Mill Fire burns homes, injures several people, Cal Fire says
Spurred by high winds and scorching heat, California's Mill Fire burned through tinder-dry grass and timber with alarming speed in Siskiyou County on Friday.
Why San Francisco has been inundated with Illinois advertisements
Ads for the state of Illinois have popped up around the city in recent months.
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
