ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Poland Submits Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ To International Oscar Race

By Diana Lodderhose
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpiF5_0hay5FTX00

Poland has selected Jerzy Skolimowski ’s Cannes-winning title EO as its official submission to the International Oscar race this year.

The movie had its premiere in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize and the Soundtrack award and it’s set to screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and is part of the New York Film Festival’s main lineup.

EO marks Moonlighting helmer Skolimowski’s first project in seven years and follows the travels of a nomadic gray donkey named EO. After being removed from the traveling circus, which is the only life he’s ever known, EO begins a trek across the Polish and Italian countryside, experiencing cruelty and kindness in equal measure, all the while observing the follies and triumphs of humankind.

During his travels, he is both helped and hindered by a cast of characters that includes a young Italian priest (Lorenzo Zurzolo), a Countess (Isabelle Huppert) and a rowdy Polish soccer team. Skolimowski puts the viewer in the perspective of its four-legged protagonist, speaking to the world around us, societal ills and serving as a warning to the dangers of neglect and inaction all while on a quest for freedom.

The film is loosely impsired by Robert Bresson’s Au Hasard Balthazar . Skolimowski and Ewa Piaskowska wrote and produced the title. Michal Dymek is the cinematographer and the project is scored by Pawel Mykietyn. HanWay films is handling world sales for the title and Jeremy Thomas is exec producer.

Ewa Puszczyńska, chairman of the Polish Oscars Commission said: “ EO is emotional, great cinema. It moves and makes you reflect deeply on the condition of the modern world.”

Sideshow and Janus Films, who partnered on the release of last year’s International Oscar winner Drive My Car , are set to release the title in the U.S. with a New York release on November 18, followed by a December 2 release in Los Angeles before a national rollout.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido legend Catherine Deneuve, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ Premiere Gets 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Premiere – Venice

It’s Bones and All day here at the Venice Film Festival, where the Timothée Chalamet-Taylor Russell starrer from Luca Guadagnino received a 10-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening this evening. The audience cheered with shouts of “Luca! Luca! Luca!” — a reaction that delayed the beginning of the evening’s next competition film. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, the film tells the story of Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two unlikely companions who unite in America’s Midwest in the 1980s after Maren is abandoned by her father. As they make...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Isabelle Huppert In Jean-Paul Salomé’s ‘The Sitting Duck’

Maureen Kearney’s story is unbelievable. It is a story of unbelief, in fact — of denial, cover-ups, corruption and injustice directed at a small woman who was just doing her job. She’s played with an electric stillness by the great Isabelle Huppert in Jean-Paul Salome’s Venice Film Festival Horizons title The Sitting Duck (La Syndicaliste). There are still plenty of people who openly doubt her story, including people on her own side of politics. Perhaps it would be easier all round if it weren’t true. Kearney was a union officer working within the partly French government-owned energy company Areva, which included...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Buzz Debut ‘Blue Jean’ Sells To The UK For Film Constellation

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off multiple rave reviews last night, we can reveal that Altitude has secured UK and Ireland distribution rights to writer-director Georgia Oakley’s buzzy Venice, Toronto and London Film Festival-bound drama Blue Jean from London and Paris-based Film Constellation. Starring rising Brit actress Rosy McEwen (Vesper), the debut film will premiere tomorrow [Saturday September 3] in the Venice Days competition, before playing at Toronto and then getting its UK premiere at the London Film Festival where it will compete for the Sutherland Award for Directorial Debut. The feature is set against the backdrop of late 1980s England with Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bresson
Person
Jerzy Skolimowski
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Isabelle Huppert
Deadline

Venice Review: Steve James’ ‘A Compassionate Spy’

Given the fragile state of world peace at the moment, it seems like a good time for the latest film from Hoop Dreams director Steve James, a piece of little-known history from the cold war that could potentially have devastating consequences today. Sadly, James’ Venice Film Festival out of competition title A Compassionate Spy just doesn’t deliver the drama and tension you might expect from the high-stakes story of a mild-mannered American scientist who passed sensitive nuclear secrets to the Russians out of a mixture of idealism and naivety. The subject is Harvard graduate Theodore “Ted” Hall, who, at 18, became...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Paz Vega Set To Star In Salvadoran Civil War Film ‘Fireflies At El Mozote’ From Premiere Entertainment Group & Yari Film Group

Paz Vega (Rambo: Last Blood, Spanglish) has signed on to star in the Salvadoran civil war drama Fireflies at El Mozote, which starts principal photography on location in El Salvador in November. Written and directed by Ernesto Melara, the flick is set in 1980s El Salvador and recounts the story of a 10-year-old boy who survives the massacre of his village and his quest to bring justice to his dead family in the middle of a bloody civil war. Elias Axume is producing for Premiere Entertainment, which handles worldwide sales, with Moctesuma Esparza (Selena, The Milagro Beanfield War). Bob Yari (Crash, The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Oscar Winner#Cannes Film Festival#Academy Awards#Eo#Polish#Italian
Deadline

Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 Winners List (Updating Live)

UPDATED with Sunday’s show: The Sunday portion of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony is underway this evening at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Tonight’s high-profile categories to watch include the Guest Actor and Guest Actress races, along with the comedy and drama casting races which often become a part of the tea leaves predicting success at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. That ceremony is set for Monday, September 12 on NBC. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photo Gallery Already tonight, NBC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO/HBO Max’s defending Drama Series winner Succession scored in the Casting categories, good omens for their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Bones And All’s Timothée Chalamet On Challenges Facing Today’s Youth: “Societal Collapse Is In The Air” – Venice

Judgment was a big topic at the press conference for Luca Guadagnino’s Venice Film Festival competition entry Bones And All this afternoon. Star Timothée Chalamet, returning to the Lido after last year’s triumphant world premiere of Dune, sounded a gloomy outlook when asked his thoughts on the plight of young people today and their experiences with being judged for their choices, particularly in the age of social media. “To be young now is to be intensely judged,” he said. In Bones And All, “It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Reunites Singer With Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell

Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team. Col. Sanders and Bill Gates both had business failures early in their career. Joe Biden had several presidential runs derail. And Jennifer Hudson finished seventh in Season 3 of American Idol. But the EGOT winner hasn’t let that misstep hold her down, and apparently isn’t holding any grudges. She’ll kick off the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, September 12 by reuniting with American Idol judge Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since that memorable 2004 season. The talk show premiere will also mark Hudson’s 41st birthday. The new...
MUSIC
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Director Peter Jackson Win Emmys For ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

More than 50 years ago Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr won the Oscar for Original Song, for “Let It Be.” Tonight, they added Emmys to their extraordinary careers, for producing the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back. Producer-director Peter Jackson shared the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction series with McCartney, Starr, and fellow producers Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde. “I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps,” Jackson said as he accepted the award at the Creative Arts Ceremony...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Pauley Perrette, Ex-‘NCIS’ Star, Reveals She Nearly Died From A Stroke

A very personal Twitter post by Pauley Perrette on Saturday revealed that the last year has been a tough one for the former NCIS actress. Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, detailed her struggle. Most surprising was that she had major health problems. “It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne. “Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!” Perrette, age...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Rachid Hami’s ‘For My Country’

“Candy is better in France,” says a small boy to his brother in a flashback scene in For My Country (Pour La France), Rachid Hami’s personal drama premiering in Horizons at the Venice Film Festival. The boy’s Algerian family is considering moving to France, and his simplistic response sums up his innocent, optimistic view of his new home. But — as we have already discovered — France will bring tragedy to the family in this moving account based on Hami’s memories of his late younger brother. As a young adult, Aïssa (Shaïn Boumedine) has enlisted in the prestigious military academy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Venice Review: Adrian Sibley’s ‘The Ghost Of Richard Harris’

Though it sets out on a ghost hunt, Adrian Sibley’s fitfully fascinating documentary works better as an exploration of its subject’s public and private personas, charting Richard Harris’ rise from local sports star to screen legend via an unexpected heyday as a chart-topping pop star in 1968. Rather than start with a séance, however, The Ghost of Richard Harris, screening in the Classics section of the Venice Film Festival, opens with the more prosaic sight of the actor’s three sons — Damien, Jared and Jamie — going through their late mother’s lock-up, where they find journals full of poetry, King...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Biosphere’: Mel Eslyn’s Directorial Debut Starring Sterling K. Brown & Mark Duplass Gets Surprise Special Presentation At TIFF

Veteran producer Mel Eslyn’s feature directorial debut Biosphere, starring Emmy winners Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), will be making its world premiere as a surprise Special Presentation at the 47th edition of the Toronto Film Festival. The film will make its festival bow in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre at 2:30 p.m. on September 10th. Set in the not-too-distant future, the latest feature from Duplass Brothers Productions follows the last two men on Earth as they adapt and evolve to save humanity. Eslyn directed from her script written with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alpha Violet Co-Head Virginie Devesa Talks Decade Of Launching Talents Including Christos Nikou, Fernanda Valadez & Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi – Venice QA

Alpha Violet founding co-heads Virginie Devesa and Keiko Funato are at the Venice Film Festival this year with Indonesian filmmaker Makbul Mubarak’s first film Autobiography, which plays in Horizons ahead of trips to Toronto and London among other festivals. The coming-of-age drama, exploring the legacy of Indonesia’s 30-year military dictatorship, revolves around a young boy working as a housekeeper in the empty mansion of a retired general. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Devesa and Funato, who fete the 10th anniversary of their Paris-based sales boutique Alpha Violet in October, have a strong record of launching debut features on the Lido having...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Festival: NatGeo Doc Films Acquires Worldwide Rights For ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced the acquisition of worldwide rights to Bobi Wine: The People’s President, following its Venice Festival premiere. The film, directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp and produced by double Oscar winner John Battsek, follows Ugandan opposition leader, activist and musical star Bobi Wine as he uses his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for 35 years and changed the constitution to enable another five-year term. NatGeo Doc Films will roll out the film at global festivals throughout the rest of the year and release it in theaters in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anne Hathaway: Don’t Say ‘Armageddon Time’s James Gray Is Tough On His Actors. Instead, Say He’s A Dream Director If You’re A Tough Actor

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway praised James Gray for not being a “kid-glove” director. The filmmaker directed the Oscar-winning star in his autobiographical film Armageddon Time, which is receiving its North American premiere Friday at the Telluride Film Festival. Hathaway plays Esther Graff, mother of increasingly wayward son Paul (Banks Repeta), who has become pals with Black schoolmate Johnny, played by Jaylin Webb. Set in Queens, New York in 1980 against a backdrop of racial tension and economic inequality, Esther’s exasperated while wanting to do what’s best for her son. Hathaway noted that Gray “can see his own life through very clear, unsentimental, but empathetic eyes.” She said...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Romain Gavras’ ‘Athena’

Designed as something akin to a Greek tragedy for today’s moment, Venice Film Festival Competition title Athena is a torrent, an inundation, a cascade of rage, fury and frustration over the realities of life for a particular group of French families. Such conditions exist in most societies, some more dire than others, but here the wages of pent-up anger are presented with a single-minded intensity and extended duration that would be hard to exceed. Following in the powerful wake of the 2019 Oscar-nominated sensation Les Misérables, which was also set in a teeming eastern suburb of Paris rarely seen by outsiders,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

119K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy