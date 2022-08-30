ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJSMK_0hay5Di500

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.

Neither of the plant's main pumps were working, with just one backup pump still operating.

At a press briefing, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the surge in river water overwhelmed an already "fragile" O.B. Curtis Water Plant, which led to low or no water pressure to many households in the region.

"This is a citywide challenge that they are working to recover from," he said, according to NBC News.

Emergency crews were working furiously to get the water running again, but the shortage was still expected to last at least a couple days, Jackson officials said in a statement.

Reeves summed up the extent of the emergency, saying Jackson was without its most critical resource to respond to emergencies or perform everyday tasks.

"Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale," Reeves said at a news conference, according to the Clarion Ledger. "It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets and to meet other critical needs."

Reeves said the water treatment facility had been operating without a failsafe system, and that one of its main pumps was recently damaged.

Reeves also declared a statewide emergency, and called in the National Guard to assist in recovery efforts. As part of the order, the state's Emergency Management Agency will be charged with setting up a command center at the plant, and handing out drinking water to residents.

Officials warned residents who may still have water pressure against using it for the time being.

"The water is not safe to drink," state health officer Daniel Eden said at a news conference, according to NBC. "I'd even say it's not safe to brush your teeth with -- because we are not seeing adequate chlorination and an inability to consistently disinfect the water." He added that water would need to be boiled for a few minutes to be used.

Meanwhile, schools in the area have shifted to virtual learning during the shortage.

News footage of the devastation showed some neighborhoods completely underwater.

Still many had feared a wider disaster from record rainfall in the region, but by Tuesday morning the Pearl River was receding after reaching dangerous levels slightly above 35 feet. A day earlier officials issued a mandatory evacuation order as the Pearl River was expected to crest at 35.5 feet following days of rain.

"The good news is that the water levels came in lower than projected," Lumumba said at the briefing.

The city had already issued a boil-water advisory last month after faucet water appeared cloudy and raised concerns about potential health risks.

Comments / 5

Related
UPI News

FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration has arrived in Jackson, Miss., to assess emergency efforts following a mechanical collapse at the main water treatment facility that has kept the state's largest city without reliable running water for nearly a week. Meanwhile, many households were...
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Industry
Jackson, MS
Government
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
fox40jackson.com

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Water Treatment#Water Pressure#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#O B Curtis Water Plant#Nbc News#The Clarion Ledger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
AOL Corp

Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely

(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer

A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
JACKSON, MS
BBC

Jackson, Mississippi has 'no water to drink or flush toilets'

Some 180,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi have "indefinitely" lost access to reliable running water after excessive rainfall and flooding. Rising floodwaters over the weekend breached the city's main water treatment facility, bringing it to the brink of collapse. A state of emergency has been declared, and schools, restaurants and businesses...
JACKSON, MS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy